Bundox Introduces Wild Escapes for Short Greater Kruger Safari Getaways

GREATER KRUGER, South Africa, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Bundox Safari Co. has introduced Wild Escapes, a new collection of shorter safari getaways for travellers who want a focused Greater Kruger break without planning an extended safari itinerary.

Each Wild Escape is built around one selected camp, a defined travel period and a minimum two-night stay.

The format is aimed at couples, friends and travellers looking for a standalone bush getaway, as well as visitors who want to add safari to a South African road trip or wider holiday.

Rather than moving between several properties during a short stay, guests can remain at one camp, settle into the safari environment and make better use of the time available.

Two Getaways Launch the Wild Escapes Collection

The first Wild Escapes are available at Bundox Explorer Camp and Khanya Tented Camp.

The Explorer Camp Wild Escape is available for stays between 15 November 2026 and 28 February 2027.

The Khanya Tented Camp Wild Escape is available from 1 August 2026 until 28 February 2027.

Current seasonal special rates are available to qualifying SADC residents.

Wild Escapes itself is a broader Bundox getaway collection and is not limited to one regional market, one camp or one permanent offer. Participating camps, travel periods and seasonal specials may change as new Wild Escapes are introduced.

A Shorter Way to Experience Greater Kruger

Wild Escapes serves travellers who do not necessarily need a longer multi-property safari.

A minimum two-night stay gives guests time to arrive, slow down and settle into camp rather than treating the safari as a single overnight stop.

The getaways can work as standalone bush breaks or form part of a wider South African journey through Limpopo, Mpumalanga or other destinations.

For travel advisors, the format also provides a clear Greater Kruger option for clients who want safari included in their itinerary without building the entire journey around a longer safari circuit.

“These Wild Escape getaways are designed for travellers who want enough time to experience the camp environment without needing to build a long itinerary around the stay,” a Bundox Safari Co. spokesperson said.

Travellers looking for longer journeys can compare Wild Escapes with Bundox’s wider range of safari packages, while the company’s broader portfolio of safari lodges and camps provides additional options for different travel styles and itinerary lengths.

Booking and Availability

The current introductory special rates are available to qualifying residents of Southern African Development Community countries. Proof of residency may be required when booking or checking in.

All bookings remain subject to availability, confirmed getaway inclusions and exclusions, the minimum-stay requirement, eligibility for the applicable special rate and the relevant terms and conditions.

Because Wild Escapes are seasonal, travellers should review the latest Wild Escape offers before planning their stay.

About Bundox Safari Co.

Bundox Safari Co. operates safari lodges and camps and provides accommodation, safari getaways, longer safari packages, destination planning, transfers, ground handling and itinerary support across Southern Africa.

The company works with direct travellers, travel advisors, tour operators and safari specialists planning both shorter getaways and multi-destination safari journeys.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.