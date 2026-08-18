CHETU DEVELOPS AI-POWERED SYSTEM FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ORGANIZATION THAT REDUCES DOCUMENTATION WORKLOAD BY UP TO 80%

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has developed an AI-automated behavioral health platform that reduces clinical documentation turnaround time, supports clinical decisions, and helps reduce patient dropout rates.

The platform was developed for a behavioral health provider based on challenges with manual documentation, clinical decision making, and patient engagement but can also be adapted for other healthcare providers.

“The client wasted thousands of hours processing paper,” said Deepak Borole, Project Manager, who oversees general and specialty health client projects. “The therapists and psychiatrists also needed an AI-assisted recommendation module that provided them with the necessary information to design treatment interventions.

“Further, behavioral health patient dropout rates are the highest in the healthcare sector,” he added. “The provider needed a tool to keep patients engaged between sessions, monitor their progress, and proactively reach out to them before they stopped their treatment.”

Once deployed, the AI-powered system:

Decreased clinical documentation turnaround time by up to 80%.

Onboarded 550 facilities under a single platform.

Moved over 200 providers from paper to digital notes.

Borole said behavioral health organizations continue to face rising documentation demands, staffing shortages, and increasing pressure to improve patient outcomes while controlling administrative costs.

The platform replaces paper-based clinical documentation with a digital workflow that allows providers to record patient information electronically. Generative AI then converts the information from these patient visits into structured notes for staff review before they are finalized.

“The new platform supports multiple behavioral health organizations, including psychiatry, psychotherapy, SUD, crisis services, and digital therapeutics,” Borole said. “It also enabled the client to significantly reduce back-office note preparation labor requirements.

“Providers such as psychiatrists or psychotherapists spend 35–40% of their workday on clinical documentation,” he added. “Now, they have more time for the patients.”

The AI-automated platform also minimizes the need for offshore or outsourced back-office teams while higher-quality documentation can help decrease insurance claims denials, determine more accurate reimbursements, and limit audit exposure.

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To learn how Chetu can digitally transform your healthcare organizations, please visit our Healthcare Solutions page.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.