Red Sparrow Digital Partners with Apple Home Care in the US to Strengthen Its Digital Presence

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Red Sparrow Digital (RSD), the best digital marketing agency in Bangladesh, has officially onboarded Apple Home Care, a U.S. based home care provider, as its latest international client. The partnership marks another milestone in RSD’s expanding portfolio of global collaborations, reinforcing the agency’s ability to deliver tailored digital solutions for businesses across the healthcare and home care sectors.

Apple Home Care is a home care agency dedicated to helping older adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent in the familiarity of their own homes. The company provides personalised non-medical home care services through trained caregivers, supporting seniors and their families with compassionate assistance that ranges from personal care and companionship to respite care and specialised support. Guided by a commitment to dignity, respect, and quality care, the facility works closely with families to improve the well-being and quality of life of those who wish to age at home.

As part of this collaboration, Red Sparrow Digital will provide Apple Home Care with a comprehensive range of digital marketing and creative services, including creative content development, website maintenance, copywriting, SEO, content writing, digital advertising, and Meta Ads management. Through these tailored solutions, RSD will help strengthen Apple Home Care’s online presence, communicate its caregiving services more effectively, and reach seniors and families seeking trusted home care support.

“Healthcare providers need clear, compassionate communication that reflects the trust families place in them,” said Fuad Hasan, Founder of Red Sparrow Digital. “Our partnership with Apple Home Care allows us to support a company that plays an important role in helping seniors receive quality care in the comfort of their homes. We look forward to contributing our digital expertise to help strengthen their brand presence and support their continued growth.”

The onboarding of this home care provider marks another milestone in Red Sparrow Digital’s growing international client portfolio. By delivering creative content, strategic advertising, SEO, website support, and digital marketing services remotely, RSD continues to demonstrate its ability to collaborate with organisations across international markets while adapting its approach to each client’s unique industry and audience.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms to connect with their customers, Red Sparrow Digital continues to expand its capabilities to meet the changing needs of brands across industries. The agency focuses on delivering personalised solutions that align with each client’s objectives, helping them improve online visibility, strengthen brand communication, and create more effective digital experiences.

Visit https://www.redsparrowdigital.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Red Sparrow Digital

Email: hello@redsparrowdigital.com

Phone: +8801841451241

Address: H 105, Rd 13/A, Block C, Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh