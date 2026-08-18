Red Sparrow Digital Partners with Australian Game Development Studio Virtual Escapes Gaming

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Red Sparrow Digital (RSD), a leading digital marketing agency in Bangladesh, has officially onboarded Virtual Escapes Gaming, an Australian game development studio, as its latest international client. The partnership marks another milestone in RSD’s growing portfolio of global collaborations, as the agency continues to provide innovative digital solutions that help businesses strengthen their online presence and achieve sustainable growth.

As part of this collaboration, Red Sparrow Digital will provide Virtual Escapes Gaming with creative and digital marketing support, including content development and dynamic video alongside strategic Meta ads and Google ads. RSD’s creative team will develop engaging visual assets that help strengthen brand communication, while its media buying expertise will focus on improving campaign reach, audience targeting, and overall marketing performance.

Virtual Escapes Gaming is an Australian game development studio focused on creating original digital gaming experiences with an emphasis on creativity, innovation, and engaging user interactions. Based in Western Australia, the studio combines technology, design, and storytelling to develop unique gaming concepts while continuing to explore new opportunities within the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

Beyond creative production and advertising support, RSD offers a comprehensive range of digital solutions designed to help businesses build and maintain a stronger online presence. The agency specialises in search engine optimisation (SEO), content marketing, website development, social media management, and digital strategy, delivering tailored solutions based on each brand’s goals and audience.

With experience working across industries including healthcare, finance, e-commerce, real estate, and technology, RSD combines creativity, technical expertise, and data-driven insights to help businesses improve visibility, engage customers, and achieve sustainable digital growth. The agency also provides ongoing support, website maintenance, and performance optimisation to ensure long-term reliability across digital platforms.

“Partnering with innovative brands like Virtual Escapes Gaming allows us to apply our creative and digital expertise in new and exciting ways,” said Fuad Hasan, Founder of Red Sparrow Digital. “Every business has unique goals, and our approach is to understand those objectives first before developing solutions that deliver meaningful results. Whether it is creative design, digital advertising, or broader marketing strategy, we focus on creating value that supports long-term growth.”

The partnership with Virtual Escapes Gaming highlights Red Sparrow Digital’s continued expansion as a remote digital solutions provider, helping businesses across different markets access professional creative, marketing, and technology services. Through strategic collaboration and a results-focused approach, RSD continues to support brands looking to strengthen their digital presence and compete in an evolving online landscape.

As Red Sparrow Digital continues to expand its portfolio of international clients, the agency remains committed to delivering creative, performance-driven digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses across industries. The onboarding of Virtual Escapes Gaming marks another step in RSD’s mission to build lasting global partnerships through innovation, collaboration, and measurable results.

Visit https://www.redsparrowdigital.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Red Sparrow Digital

Email: hello@redsparrowdigital.com

Phone: +8801841451241

Address: H 105, Rd 13/A, Block C, Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh