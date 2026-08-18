Georgia’s Rainbow Village Announces Date and New Venue for its Largest Fundraiser of the Year

DULUTH, GA, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — True to its name, the Rainbow Village “We Are Family” Tailgate Benefit Gala exists to honor the families the metro Atlanta-based nonprofit serves, thank its most fervent supporters, and celebrate the strides made together in ending homelessness – one family at a time. Traditionally one of the nonprofit’s largest fundraisers, the nonprofit raised a combined $749,807 last year through proceeds from its Second Chance Golf Classic and Benefit Gala. Rainbow Village CEO Melanie Conner announced today the date and new venue for this year’s Gala. On Saturday, October 24, Gala guests will gather in the ballroom at The Country Club of the South for a seated dinner, live and silent auction, a stirring testimonial from a former Rainbow Village resident, and fellowship with Rainbow Village team members and fellow supporters. With Northside Hospital leading the charge as Presenting Sponsor and Chick-Fil-A playing the role of Game Changer Sponsor, additional sponsorships are now available. The sale of individual tickets and tables is also now open – the proceeds of which will help further Rainbow Village’s mission to bring Help, Hope, Housing, and Healing to families experiencing homelessness in Metro Atlanta.

“As a nonprofit, Rainbow Village relies heavily on the generosity of our donors and sponsors,” said Conner. “So when they offer feedback, we listen. After many years of contending with football schedules, last year, we changed what had traditionally been a tux-and-gown event into a fun fan fest with games shown on big screens and guests dressed in fan gear. While it was a big hit with most, we later heard that many missed a more formal setting. So, this year, we’re excited to marry the two concepts and host our Gala at The Country Club of the South – one of Atlanta’s most prestigious venues. It promises to be a very special evening, and we look forward to seeing a mix of old and new faces throughout the ballroom on October 24.”

Conner encouraged local companies to join Northside Hospital and Chick-Fil-A as Gala sponsors. A number of sponsorship opportunities include tickets to the Gala, as well as pre-event promotion, on-site branding, on-stage mention, and more. To view the various sponsorship levels, interested organizations can visit https://bit.ly/450YO6l. For groups and individuals who wish to purchase tickets or a table of ten, they can visit https://bit.ly/3RRwXCG.

In the event of a scheduling conflict, Rainbow Village’s CEO also ensured that supporters need not attend the Gala to take part in the fun. As the October 24 date draws near, the nonprofit will open its silent auction for online bids. Conner pointed to this year’s World Traveler Golden Ticket, as well, which features accommodations for two to one of five global destinations – including a choice of Tuscany, Italy; Bali, Indonesia; Phuket, Thailand; Dublin, Ireland; or Santorini, Greece. At $100 per Golden Ticket, this raffle is now open at https://bit.ly/4vJHfTo – the winner of which will be announced during the Gala but need not be present to win.

While proceeds from the Gala will help fund daily operations and special programming at Rainbow Village, the nonprofit is in the midst of its Building Homes, Building Hope Capital Campaign. The successful conclusion of the Capital Campaign will fund the completion of two new apartment buildings on Rainbow Village’s newly expanded campus – more than doubling its transitional housing capacity for unhoused families with children. To donate to the Capital Campaign, visit https://rainbowvillage.org/capital-campaign-building-homes-building-hope/.

About Rainbow Village: Established in 1991, Rainbow Village is a transformative 501(c)(3) nonprofit program located in Duluth, GA, that serves families experiencing homelessness. Its unique model provides safe housing, education, and community support systems that allow families to confidently embark on the journey to self-sufficiency and thrive beyond the Village. To learn more about the mission at the heart of Rainbow Village, make a tax-deductible donation, or register as a volunteer, visit www.RainbowVillage.org. To impact its Capital Campaign, visit https://rainbowvillage.org/capital-campaign-building-homes-building-hope/. For those who wish to stay up to date on the latest Rainbow Village news and events, the nonprofit invites you to connect with them on social media, including Facebook @RainbowVillageInc, Instagram @rainbowvillageinc, X @rainbowvillage1, and LinkedIn @rainbow-village-inc.