Outdoor Living, Elevated: Old Mill Builders Designs Backyards That Extend the Home

Connecticut, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — For a long time, the backyard was an afterthought. It got whatever budget and attention were left once the house itself was finished. Old Mill Builders thinks those days are over. The Connecticut custom home builder is putting a dedicated focus on outdoor living, designing pool houses, outdoor kitchens, patios, and fire features as real extensions of the home rather than add-ons tacked on at the end.

The change came straight from the company’s own clients. More and more of them want to actually live outside: cook a full meal under a covered kitchen, pull the family around a fire pit when the evenings turn cool, and treat the patio as another room instead of a slab of concrete by the back door. In a state with four distinct seasons, a well-designed backyard can add months of usable living space to a home.

“Clients used to think of the backyard as leftover space,” said Jeff Yenter of Old Mill Builders. “That’s changed. Now they want the pool house and the outdoor kitchen planned with the same care as anything indoors, because that’s where they spend their summers, and a good part of their fall too.”

The work covers the full range of what an outdoor sanctuary can be. Pool houses that double as guest quarters. Outdoor kitchens built for real cooking, not just a grill pushed against a wall. Covered patios, pergolas, and screened porches that keep dinner going when the weather turns. And fire features, from simple pits to full stone fireplaces, that give a backyard a reason to stay busy long after the sun goes down.

Old Mill Builders is known across Connecticut for its timber frame and post-and-beam craftsmanship, and that same old-world attention carries into the outdoor spaces. The team designs each one to sit naturally with the main house and the land around it, so the finished result feels like it was always meant to be there.

“A fire on a cool October night, or a covered kitchen so a rainstorm doesn’t end the party — those are the moments people remember,” Yenter said. “We want the outside of a home to feel just as considered as the inside. That’s the whole point.”

The outdoor focus fits the way the company has always worked: closely with each client, guided by what Old Mill Builders calls its three R’s – respect, relationships, and responsibility. Homeowners interested in a pool house, outdoor kitchen, patio, or fire feature can reach the team to start planning a project.

About Old Mill Builders

Old Mill Builders is a premier custom homebuilder serving Brookfield, New Milford, Kent, Roxbury, Sherman, and surrounding Connecticut communities. Rooted in craftsmanship, transparency, and client partnerships, the firm has earned an exceptional reputation and continues to build beautiful homes – and relationships that last.

Contact Information:

Old Mill Builders

Phone: (860) 321-1400

Email: jeff@oldmillbuilders.com

Website: https://oldmillbuilders.com/