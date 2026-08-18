Rubber Prices in 2026: Supply, Demand, and Regional Market Insights

Rubber Pricing Intelligence – Executive Summary

Rubber pricing intelligence covers natural rubber (RSS3) and synthetic rubber. Rubber markets recorded mixed movement during July 2026, with natural rubber strengthening in the first half before weakening toward month-end as buyers completed immediate requirements, while Indian domestic sheet-rubber prices remained firm and Bangkok RSS3 and China’s monitored natural-rubber prices softened after mid-month recovery. Synthetic rubber saw a stronger mid-month recovery, with BR rebounding sharply during July 11–20 after early declines before losing momentum, while NBR recovered steadily and remained comparatively firm near month-end. Demand stayed uneven across tire and industrial-rubber sectors, with replacement tires performing better than original-equipment demand and automotive, footwear, hoses, seals, and belts supporting selective procurement, while European trade-policy changes and tighter UK waste-tire export controls heightened the importance of regional supply, compliance, and traceability.

Key Price Developments & Insights

Natural rubber strengthened in early July before correcting as restocking eased and buyers shifted to requirement-based procurement.

BR weakened early, recovered sharply mid-month, then moderated toward month-end.

NBR declined initially before steadily recovering in the second half of July.

Indian sheet-rubber prices remained firm, while international RSS3 values eased, reflecting divergent domestic and global market conditions.

European tire trade conditions shifted following anti-dumping duties on passenger-car and light-lorry tires imported from China.

Top Performing Rubber Commodity

Top Mover: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Average MoM Growth (top 3 geographies): 1.0%

Volatility Level: Stable

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Rubber Sector Coverage and Key Price Influencers

1. Natural Rubber

The Natural Rubber category covers RSS3 sheet rubber, widely used in tires, automotive components, conveyor belts, footwear, and technical rubber products. July pricing reflected variations in physical availability, procurement patterns, inventories, and tire-sector demand.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Weather and tapping conditions in producing countries

Tire and automotive demand

Physical inventories and export availability

Currency, freight and regional import economics

2. Synthetic Rubber

The Synthetic Rubber category covers BR and NBR, used in tires, footwear, seals, hoses, gaskets, cables, and other industrial applications. July price movements reflected differing purchasing patterns across tire and industrial-rubber markets.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Butadiene and acrylonitrile replacement costs

Tire and automotive-component production

Footwear and industrial-rubber demand

Producer availability, inventories and import conditions

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Pricing Trends, July 2026

Natural Rubber

Natural rubber prices recovered in early and mid-July before weakening toward month-end, with China’s standard-rubber price declining during 1–10 July, recovering modestly during 11–20 July, and then softening as buying urgency remained limited. Regional markets diverged, as Indian RSS4 and RSS5 prices stayed firm while Bangkok RSS3 declined, reflecting tighter Indian domestic availability and differing procurement, inventory, currency, and replacement-tire conditions across regions.

Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic rubber recorded a stronger mid-July recovery than natural rubber, with Chinese BR9000 prices declining early, rising sharply during 11–20 July on immediate restocking needs after June’s weakness, and easing in the final week as processors avoided large inventories. NBR followed a steadier recovery, weakening initially before strengthening through the second half and stabilizing near late-July highs, supported by diverse demand across seals, hoses, gaskets, footwear, cables, and other industrial applications, while purchases remained tied to confirmed downstream orders.

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Rubber Key Market Drivers

Regional natural-rubber availability and controlled procurement: China’s rubber market recovered modestly mid-month before correcting, while Indian RSS prices remained firm and Bangkok RSS3 declined, reflecting regional supply, demand, currency, and import conditions. Buyers focused on immediate needs, limiting restocking and late-July gains.

China’s rubber market recovered modestly mid-month before correcting, while Indian RSS prices remained firm and Bangkok RSS3 declined, reflecting regional supply, demand, currency, and import conditions. Buyers focused on immediate needs, limiting restocking and late-July gains. Sharp mid-month BR recovery: BR prices fell early July before rebounding sharply during 11–20 July as buyers covered short-term needs after June’s weakness. Cautious downstream demand limited inventory building, causing prices to moderate toward month-end.

BR prices fell early July before rebounding sharply during 11–20 July as buyers covered short-term needs after June’s weakness. Cautious downstream demand limited inventory building, causing prices to moderate toward month-end. Gradual NBR recovery and application-specific demand: NBR weakened initially before recovering steadily and stabilizing near month-end, supported by demand from automotive, industrial, footwear, cable, and other applications. Purchasing remained focused on confirmed requirements amid uneven manufacturing demand.

NBR weakened initially before recovering steadily and stabilizing near month-end, supported by demand from automotive, industrial, footwear, cable, and other applications. Purchasing remained focused on confirmed requirements amid uneven manufacturing demand. Uneven replacement and original-equipment demand: Replacement-tire demand remained more resilient than original-equipment demand in several markets, while higher manufacturing, logistics, and customs costs encouraged disciplined inventory management and limited uniform growth in rubber consumption.

Replacement-tire demand remained more resilient than original-equipment demand in several markets, while higher manufacturing, logistics, and customs costs encouraged disciplined inventory management and limited uniform growth in rubber consumption. Trade defense, traceability, and regional supply chains: EU anti-dumping duties on Chinese passenger-car and light-lorry tires and new UK waste-export reporting requirements increased focus on regional sourcing, compliance, traceability, and recycling economics, influencing longer-term rubber demand and supply chains.

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