Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam will replace 196,000pcs public LED lighting products

Posted on 2026-08-19 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Vietnamese “Saigon Economic Times” reported on February 19, in order to save energy, Ho Chi Minh City Industrial and Commercial Department recently to the Municipal People’s Committee on the proposal in 2016-2020 the city all the public light switch to LED energy-saving lamps. At present, the Ho Chi Minh City lighting products about 19.6 million, mainly 1.2-meter long fluorescent or compact searchlight, there are some high-pressure sodium lamp (70-100W), mostly for the people to install, directly connected to the grid, easy to trigger a fire, , Leakage, destruction of the landscape, a waste of energy, does not meet the lighting technical requirements.

City Industrial and Commercial Department recommended the use of 40W following LED energy-saving lamps, each lamp 6 meters high, 10 meters apart. By the County People’s Committee for the investment owners, responsible for the installation of light poles, LED lights and related accessories. The way to solve the funds can be diversified: 100% use of social funds, the state and the public co-investment, national and corporate co-investment, the state full investment.

Plan to select the fifth county pilot, get experience and then spread out in the city.

At present, Ho Chi Minh City lighting annual electricity of about 162 million degrees, of which about 90 million public lighting electricity, financial expenditure of about 130 billion VND (6 million US dollars). led explosion proof lighting 

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