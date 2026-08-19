Hav’dor Advances Fire Safety With Certified Door Solutions

MOHALI, PUNJAB, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Hav’dor, a premium engineered door manufacturer in India, is strengthening its fire safety portfolio with certified fire-rated door systems designed for commercial, institutional, and premium residential applications. The range addresses the growing need for building solutions that combine fire protection with architectural design requirements.

As fire safety standards receive greater attention across India’s construction sector, fire door manufacturers are increasingly focusing on door systems that support effective fire and smoke compartmentation. Hav’dor’s fire-rated doors are engineered to resist fire while helping contain smoke and heat, providing an additional layer of protection within a building’s safety design.

Key Features

Certified fire resistance: Designed for projects requiring certified fire-rated door assemblies.

Designed for projects requiring certified fire-rated door assemblies. Smoke and heat containment: Engineered to help limit the movement of smoke and heat during a fire.

Engineered to help limit the movement of smoke and heat during a fire. Engineered safety cores: Built with specialized core construction for fire-resistant applications.

Built with specialized core construction for fire-resistant applications. Premium finishes: Available with Luxury Italian and German CPL veneer finishes.

Available with Luxury Italian and German CPL veneer finishes. Precision-fit installation: Designed to support proper fitting and consistent door performance.

The systems are suitable for applications including hospitals, hotels, corporate conference rooms, showrooms, institutional buildings, and premium residential properties where safety requirements must work alongside interior design specifications.

Hav’dor also offers Luxury Italian and German CPL veneer finishes for its fire-rated door range. These finishes allow architects, interior designers, and developers to maintain a refined interior appearance while incorporating fire safety into the overall door specification.

The Hav’dor Fire-Rated Doors range can be configured according to project requirements, including dimensions, finishes, hardware, and installation specifications. Proper fitting and installation remain important factors in achieving the intended performance of a certified fire-rated door assembly.

The growing focus on structural safety in India has increased the importance of specifying suitable fire-resistant components during the early stages of construction and renovation. Fire-rated doors can form an important part of a broader building fire safety strategy by helping separate areas and limit the movement of fire, heat, and smoke.

About Hav’dor

Hav’dor is a premium engineered door manufacturer in India serving residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional projects. The company develops engineered door solutions focused on durability, safety, functional performance, and architectural requirements.