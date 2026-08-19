Modern-Design Greenhouses Gain Ground in the U.S. Residential Market as Mulberry Greenhouses Introduces the Hoklartherm Linea II

The US-based retailer makes the German-engineered Linea II individually available to U.S. buyers, reflecting rising demand for compact, contemporary garden structures.

Georgia, USA, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Mulberry Greenhouses, a U.S.-based retailer of premium residential greenhouse structures, has made the Hoklartherm Linea II available as an individual catalog offering to buyers across the continental United States. The model, produced by the KGT division of German manufacturer Hoklartherm, was first introduced to the U.S. market earlier this year as part of a group of newly imported European structures. Its addition as a standalone offering reflects a broader shift in residential greenhouse demand toward modern, design-forward structures.

The introduction arrives during a sustained period of growth in the residential controlled-environment segment of the U.S. greenhouse market. Data published by the United States Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, indicates that controlled environment agriculture operations in the U.S. more than doubled between 2009 and 2019, rising from approximately 1,476 operations to 2,994. Industry analysts have valued the broader U.S. greenhouse market at approximately 9.5 billion dollars in 2024, with continued growth projected as residential buyers invest in durable structures for year-round growing.

Consumer participation in gardening has expanded alongside that market. The National Gardening Association has reported that roughly 80 percent of U.S. households participate in some form of lawn and garden activity, a figure the organization has characterized as a multi-year high. Independent industry observers estimate that between 15 and 18 million people took up gardening in the United States since 2020, and a meaningful share of those participants have since moved toward larger and more permanent growing structures.

Within that expanding market, retailers and manufacturers have noted a distinct movement toward greenhouses designed to complement contemporary residential architecture. Where the residential category was long dominated by traditional Victorian and gable silhouettes, a growing segment of buyers now seeks structures with smaller footprints, cleaner lines, and neutral finishes that suit modern and suburban homes. The Linea II reflects that direction, with a low-pitch mono-slope roof, an anthracite powder-coated aluminum frame, and a compact profile intended for urban and suburban backyards.

The model is offered in two glazing configurations — 10-millimeter twin-wall polycarbonate, which provides diffused light and added insulation, or 4-millimeter tempered glass, which offers clear visibility. The structure includes a lockable split door and an integrated ventilation layout. According to the manufacturer, the design is also suited to secondary uses such as secure garden storage, a flexibility that has drawn interest from homeowners with limited outdoor space.

The Linea II is manufactured in Apen, Germany, where Hoklartherm has produced aluminum greenhouse systems since 1982. The company’s structures are distributed in the United States through Exaco, an established importer of European garden products, with which Mulberry Greenhouses maintains an ongoing supply relationship. The addition of the Linea II as an individual offering expands that existing relationship rather than establishing a new manufacturer partnership. As a newly imported model, the Linea II is currently offered on a special-order basis, with delivery timelines communicated to buyers at the point of order. As part of the product launch, Mulberry Greenhouses is offering a 10 percent pre-order discount on the Linea II for a limited time. The promotion also extends to several newly introduced German-engineered models, including the Riga 4 Black, Riga 5 Black, Santini II, and Berlin Solarveranda, giving early buyers an opportunity to reserve the latest additions to the company’s catalog at introductory pricing.

Statement from Mulberry Greenhouses

“What we are seeing is a real change in how Americans think about a greenhouse. It is no longer just a functional structure hidden at the back of the yard. Buyers want something that fits their home and their life, and that reflects their design sensibility. Our role is to bring the best of European engineering to that audience responsibly, so a modern greenhouse is also a lasting one. That long-term perspective is what continues to shape how we build our catalog,” said a spokesperson for Mulberry Greenhouses.

Observers of the home and garden sector have linked the interest in modern greenhouse design to wider trends in residential landscaping, including the treatment of outdoor areas as extensions of interior living space. Structures that serve more than one purpose — combining plant cultivation with storage, workspace, or leisure use — have gained traction as lot sizes in newer developments have grown smaller. Compact, design-oriented models such as the Linea II are positioned to meet that demand without requiring the footprint of a traditional glasshouse.

The addition of the Linea II follows a period of catalog expansion at Mulberry Greenhouses, which carries product lines from manufacturers across Belgium, Germany, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company has indicated that future additions will be evaluated against consistent criteria, including structural durability, manufacturer reputation, and suitability for the long-term goals of U.S. residential buyers. The Linea II is available now through the company’s website, where specifications and ordering information are provided.

About Mulberry Greenhouses

Mulberry Greenhouses is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in premium greenhouse structures for residential and lifestyle applications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company supplies a curated catalog of glass, polycarbonate, and cedar greenhouses from established European and North American manufacturers, including Exaco Janssens, Hoklartherm, KGT, Riverstone Industries, BC Greenhouses, Alton Cedar, and Nordic Garden Homes. Mulberry Greenhouses serves homeowners, gardeners, designers, and small-scale growers seeking durable, well-engineered structures for year-round growing and architectural integration. The company is woman-owned and offers custom configuration, technical guidance, and direct customer support across the continental United States.

Contact Details

Phone: 954-736-7403

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com

Website: https://mulberrygreenhouses.com/