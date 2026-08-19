CHETU FORGES CHANNEL PARTNERSHIP WITH POINTEE

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, today announced a new channel partnership with Pointee, an automation orchestration provider specializing in platforms that monitor, optimize, and scale Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and agentic AI workflows.

Pointee’s centralized orchestration layer connects software bots, AI tools, and people, allowing for global automation management. This platform enhances system reliability, visibility, and return on investment (ROI) across all automation initiatives, thanks to key features such as real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and predictive analytics.

“Through this channel partnership, Chetu will position Pointee as the ‘orchestration layer’ on top of RPA and agentic AI implementations where we develop custom integrations and data solutions while Pointee provides monitoring, optimization, and reporting,” said Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President of Growth at Chetu. “By pairing our custom development services with Pointee’s AI-driven platform, we aim to empower enterprises to achieve better outcomes in the era of autonomous agents.”

This partnership allows Chetu to expand its project scope through comprehensive data services and custom integrations, while Pointee enhances these efforts through its specialized analytical capabilities.

Pointee’s platform integrates seamlessly with leading automation technologies, including UiPath and Microsoft Power Platform in any environment. These integrations help enterprises efficiently manage process automation, predict and prevent errors to optimize performance, and leverage advanced dashboards to track ROI for automation teams.

Learn more about Chetu at www.chetu.com, or to discuss intelligent automation solutions click here.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.