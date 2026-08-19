Mozaic Chemical Addresses Grout Cracking and Water Damage

Kaithal, Haryana, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Mozaic Chemical is highlighting ADMIX GT-1, a latex-based liquid modifier designed to improve the performance of standard cement grout in areas exposed to moisture, movement, and heavy use. The product replaces water in cement grout mixtures and helps create a denser, more flexible, and crack-resistant grout system.

Cracked grout lines and water absorption can lead to moisture damage, staining, and costly repairs. For contractors looking for the best admixture, ADMIX GT-1 is designed to address these issues by changing the physical performance of cement-based grout.

When used in place of mixing water, ADMIX GT-1 helps increase bond strength while reducing the porous structure commonly associated with standard cement grout. The resulting grout can better handle minor structural movement and temperature changes, helping reduce cracking and shrinkage.

Key applications and benefits include:

Higher bond strength: Helps cement grout form stronger bonds with tile surfaces.

Helps cement grout form stronger bonds with tile surfaces. Reduced cracking and shrinkage: Supports better performance when grout faces movement and temperature changes.

Supports better performance when grout faces movement and temperature changes. Lower water absorption: Helps limit moisture penetration and related damage.

Helps limit moisture penetration and related damage. Greater flexibility: Allows grout joints to better handle minor structural movement.

Allows grout joints to better handle minor structural movement. Suitable for demanding areas: Designed for bathrooms, swimming pools, balconies, commercial floors, and high-rise buildings.

“Grout joints are often exposed to conditions that standard cement grout cannot handle well over time,” said a Mozaic Chemical spokesperson. “ADMIX GT-1 is designed to improve grout strength and flexibility while limiting moisture penetration. Better grout performance can help protect the overall construction investment and reduce the need for repeated repairs.”

For contractors and construction professionals evaluating the Mozaic Chemical range, ADMIX GT-1 provides a practical option for projects where grout durability and moisture resistance are important. Selecting the best admixture should be based on the application, grout type, and manufacturer’s recommended mixing procedure.

About Mozaic Chemical

Mozaic Chemical is a manufacturer of specialty construction chemicals serving tile installation and related construction applications. Its product range includes tile adhesives, grouts, admixtures, and other construction material solutions.