Detailed Vehicle History Introduces Vehicle Auction History Lookup by VIN to Expand Used Vehicle Research

NEW YORK, USA, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Detailed Vehicle History, a U.S.-based provider of VIN lookup services and vehicle history reports, today announced the availability of its Auction History Lookup by VIN, expanding the company’s suite of vehicle research tools for consumers, dealerships, and automotive professionals.

The new service enables users to search for available vehicle auction records using a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). When records are available, users may access historical auction information, including auction listings, sale dates, vehicle photos, and other auction-related details from supported data sources.

Auction history can provide valuable context when evaluating a used vehicle. Historical auction listings and images may help buyers understand how a vehicle appeared at the time it was listed for sale, while dealers, collectors, and automotive businesses can use the information as part of their vehicle research process.

“Vehicle history reports provide important insights into a vehicle’s past, and auction history adds another layer of information that can help users make more informed decisions,” said a spokesperson for Detailed Vehicle History. “By making auction history available through our Auction History Lookup by VIN, we’re giving consumers and industry professionals access to additional historical records that may support vehicle verification and research.”

The Auction History Lookup complements Detailed Vehicle History’s existing VIN-based services, including vehicle history reports, original window sticker lookup for eligible vehicles, VIN decoding, and license plate lookup. Together, these tools provide users with a more comprehensive view of a vehicle’s background, specifications, and available historical records.

The service is designed for a variety of users, including:

Used vehicle buyers researching a vehicle before purchase.

Dealers evaluating trade-ins and inventory.

Automotive businesses conducting vehicle due diligence.

Collectors researching historical vehicle records.

Sellers looking to better understand a vehicle’s documented history.

Because auction records vary by vehicle and data source, the availability of auction history and photographs may differ from one VIN to another.

For more information about the Auction History Lookup by VIN, visit:

https://detailedvehiclehistory.com/auction-history-by-vin

About Detailed Vehicle History

Detailed Vehicle History is a U.S.-based automotive data platform headquartered in New York. The company provides VIN lookup services, vehicle history reports, license plate lookup, original window sticker retrieval for eligible vehicles, VIN decoding, and vehicle auction history lookup. Its solutions help consumers, dealerships, businesses, and automotive professionals access vehicle information to support more informed vehicle purchasing, selling, and ownership decisions.

Detailed Vehicle History

2196 3rd Ave #4001

New York, NY

Email: support@detailedvehiclehistory.com

Phone: (800)-709-6297

Website: https://detailedvehiclehistory.com/