Gold Coast Hypnotherapist Offers Alternative Approach To Weight-Loss Injections

Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast points to weight loss hypnosis as a drug-free way to address the habits behind the weight, not just the appetite.

GOLD COAST, QLD, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast is offering an alternative approach to weight-loss injections, using hypnosis for weight loss to target the psychological triggers behind eating habits without medication.

Weight-loss injections built around GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide have surged in popularity across Australia over the past two years, but they come with real trade-offs. Private prescriptions typically cost between $130 and $600 a month, require an ongoing commitment to weekly injections, and carry common side effects including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Research also shows that around two-thirds of lost weight tends to return once a person stops taking the medication. For many Gold Coast residents, the cost, the needles or the side effects rule injections out altogether.

The growing use of GLP-1 injections has also drawn regulatory scrutiny, with the Therapeutic Goods Administration issuing a warning in December 2025 about a possible link to suicidal ideation, alongside its ongoing monitoring of other side effects. That scrutiny is one of the reasons more Australians are looking at non-drug options such as weight loss hypnosis.

Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast is responding to that gap with weight loss hypnotherapy, a non-pharmaceutical program designed to change a person’s underlying relationship with food rather than temporarily suppress appetite. The clinic reports growing local interest in weight loss hypnosis as a longer-term alternative for people who want results without ongoing injections.

“Most weight-loss failures come down to unresolved emotional patterns, not a lack of willpower,” said Greg Thompson, Director and Clinical Hypnotherapist at Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast. “In sessions, clients often uncover the specific stress, boredom or comfort triggers that drive overeating. Once those triggers are addressed under hypnosis, healthier choices around food and exercise start to feel automatic instead of forced. It isn’t a quick fix, it’s a way of rewiring the subconscious habits that diets and medications typically leave untouched.”

Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast has worked with hundreds of Gold Coast and Brisbane clients on weight management, anxiety and habit change, and its practitioners are registered members of the Australian Hypnotherapists Association.

Gold Coast residents wanting to explore a drug-free approach to weight management can book an initial consultation with Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast or call 0422 741 04.

About Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast

Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast is a Helensvale-based clinic led by Director and Clinical Hypnotherapist Greg Thompson, providing hypnotherapy for weight loss, anxiety, depression, addiction and habit change to clients across the Gold Coast and Brisbane. All practitioners are registered members of the Australian Hypnotherapists Association.

Media Contact

Greg Thompson

Director and Clinical Hypnotherapist

Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast

Suite 2/3 Millennium Cct, Helensvale QLD 4212, Australia

Phone: 0415 617 259

Email: admin@movingmindshypnotherapy.com.au

Website: https://movingmindshypnotherapy.com.au/