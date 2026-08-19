AAEON Release PICO-ADN2, a Robust 2.5” Single-Board for Space-Constrained Rugged Deployments

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has released the PICO-ADN2, the latest addition to its line of Pico-ITX boards. The board is available with a choice of the 15W Intel Core i3-N305 or 12W Intel Processor N97, the board is designed to balance performance, thermal efficiency, and energy consumption in unpredictable environments. In line with this, AAEON has positioned the PICO-ADN2 as a platform well-suited for deployment in transportation, digital signage, industrial automation, and smart kiosk applications.

Of particular note is the PICO-ADN2 offers the option of a 2-pin header for an external supercapacitor that can be sized to provide at least 48 hours of RTC runtime, which may make it an attractive option for integrators that require an alternative to conventional battery-based backup, especially in environments that encounter power interruptions.

While the PICO-ADN2’s I/O is primarily connector-based, aside from a single HDMI 1.4 port, AAEON notes that it features lockable pin headers. This is to provide greater stability when the board is installed in high-vibration environments, a design philosophy that extends to the board’s system memory, which is 16GB of soldered LPDDR5.