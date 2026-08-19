Rolling Stones’ Chuck Leavell to Headline Inaugural Songwriter Festival at Lanier Islands Resort

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Legendary Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell will headline the inaugural Songwriters at the Lake Music Festival at Lanier Islands Resort November 13-15, 2026. Presented by Ingles, the three-day festival will bring acclaimed Southern songwriters – including Randall Bramblett, Jimmy Hall, Joanna Cotten, and two dozen additional artists to the resort for a can’t-miss musical weekend. As the trees reflect fiery shades of red, orange, and gold on the waters of Lake Lanier, Leavell and his fellow musicians will play host to a series of events on multiple stages throughout the Islands – including a main lakeside concert on Saturday, November 14. Designed to celebrate the legacy of songwriters and invest in Georgia’s next generation of music creators, the festival will allocate a portion of its proceeds to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, the Georgia Music Foundation, the Jarrard Burch Songwriter Foundation, and other worthy charities.

“Bringing music lovers and fall colors together, the Songwriters at the Lake Music Festival will present an opportunity to hear hit songs and learn the stories behind the lyrics from their original songwriters,” said Jody Jackson, Executive Director of Songwriters ATL – the event’s producer. “Between its scenic waterfront venues, depth of experience hosting events of this size and scope, accommodations for anyone looking to make a weekend of it, and convenience to Atlanta, Lanier Islands Resort is the ideal destination for our three-day festival. Songwriter festivals – like those hosted in Pensacola, Key West, and 30A – have a rich and evolving history. We’re excited to build on that tradition with an intimate, elegant festival that’s a mix of storytelling and music – paired with food, drink, changing leaves, lakeside views, and firelight.”

Jackson also shared that the resort’s 1,200 acres of breathtaking natural beauty along the shores of Lake Lanier were only part of the appeal. With lakeside accommodations, multiple dining options, boating, golf, pickleball, a spa, and its indoor entertainment venue Game Changer, Lanier Islands Resort offers festivalgoers the opportunity to turn a weekend of live music into a complete fall getaway. He was also impressed by the convenience of all eight stages – each within a short walk or golf cart ride of one another – as well as the resort’s ability to pivot to an indoor venue in the event of inclement weather. Jackson also plans to set up big screens between Saturday performances so college football fans can enjoy tailgating throughout the day.

“Ingles is very excited to be the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Ingles Songwriters at the Lake Music Festival,” said Melissa Leavell, Ingles Advertising Director. “With the event taking place at beautiful Lanier Islands Resort and featuring some of the South’s most amazing singer-songwriters, this event should not be missed. Ingles has a rich history supporting musical talent and concert events that fit our customers and community.”

In addition to his decades-long tenure with the Rolling Stones and work alongside Eric Clapton, George Harrison, John Mayer, The Allman Brothers Band, The Black Crowes, Blues Traveler, and Train, Chuck Leavell remains one of America’s most respected musicians and songwriters. Joining him onstage is Georgia music legend Randall Bramblett – a Southern Rock luminary who has toured with legends like Gregg Allman, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Winwood, and Traffic, and wrote such memorable tunes as Bonnie Raitt’s “Used to Rule the World.” He also co-penned Sea Level’s “That’s Your Secret” and “Living in a Dream” – both of which charted in the U.S. Also headlining the Songwriters at the Lake is Jimmy Hall, lead vocalist, saxophonist, and harmonica player of the Southern rock band Wet Willie. Hall has collaborated with the likes of Jeff Beck and Hank Williams Jr. Wet Willie’s “Keep On Smilin’” hit the Top 10 on the Billboard singles chart. This incredible lineup includes extraordinary vocalist Joanna Cotten. A backup singer on the Eric Church tour for the last decade, Cotten will take center stage at Songwriters at the Lake to showcase her own tunes and powerhouse vocals. Additional artists who will take part in the music festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Songwriters at the Lake represents exactly the type of signature events we’re building at Lanier Islands,” said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands. “We’re creating year-round reasons for people to visit, from summer concerts and holiday experiences to festivals like this that showcase world-class talent in an unforgettable setting. We believe this will become one of the Southeast’s premier songwriter festivals while also supporting outstanding charitable organizations.”

Festival passes are just $129 and include resort gate fees and access to songwriter performances throughout the three-day festival. Subject to availability, a limited number of individual tickets may be released exclusively for the “Chuck Leavell and Friends” concert on Peachtree Green overlooking beautiful Lake Lanier Saturday, November 14. Tickets can be purchased at www.SongwritersATL.com, and overnight reservations can be made online at www.LanierIslands.com or by calling 770-945-8787. Nightly rates start at $209, and resort fees will be waived for festival goers. Companies interested in sponsoring the Songwriters at the Lake Music Festival are encouraged to email Info@SongwritersAtl.com.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To stay up to date on the latest news, accommodation packages, and upcoming events, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.