Ocean Network Express Bets on Kalundborg

London, United Kingdom, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — From October, Ocean Network Express (ONE) is moving its Zealand container operations to the Port of Kalundborg. The agreement significantly increases cargo volume to the Port and brings Kalundborg an important step closer to its ambition of becoming Zealand’s largest container terminal.

The Port of Kalundborg and APM Terminals have entered into an agreement with Ocean Network Express (ONE), which will move its operations to the container terminal in Kalundborg starting in October. This makes the world’s sixth-largest container shipping line the terminal’s newest customer, and the deal will significantly increase both cargo volume and activity levels.

ONE becomes the second global container shipping line to choose Kalundborg as its base in Zealand. This strengthens the terminal’s role as a central logistics hub for import and export, giving businesses in Zealand even better access to international supply chains.

Starting in October, ONE’s containers will be handled at the terminal in Kalundborg, with the first call scheduled for October 4th by the vessel Penang Bridge. This establishes a direct link to Rotterdam and Antwerp—two of Europe’s largest container ports and two of the world’s most important logistics hubs.

The new agreement means that the terminal will receive a weekly container call from ONE’s feeder vessels, which will drive significant growth in the terminal’s total cargo throughput, as ONE now services the Zealand market from Kalundborg. The agreement is expected to increase the number of container calls and generate marked growth in overall terminal throughput.

“With ONE on board, we are taking an important step toward our ambition of making Kalundborg Zealand’s largest container terminal. At the same time, we are strengthening local businesses’ access to international supply chains with a direct connection to Rotterdam,” states Port Director Bent Rasmussen.

A Strategic Upgrade for Future Logistics. For ONE, the decision was driven by meeting customer demands for efficient and competitive logistics solutions.

“The transition to Kalundborg Port is a strategic upgrade of our SCX service aimed at building a stronger and more resilient logistics network in the Danish market,” says Dan Miura, Marketing and Commercial Director for ONE’s EUA Region.

“We are confident that with this move, we will be able to provide our customers with significantly improved service and operational flexibility. Most importantly, this move is initiated by our Danish Team, which proves our commitment to offer a customer-oriented and sustainable logistics network for the region.”

A Strong Foundation for the Future of Container Logistics

This new partnership builds on the investments that the Port of Kalundborg and APM Terminals have made over recent years in the terminalʼs capacity, efficiency, and sustainability.

Under the project “Green Zealand Gateway” (Sjællands Grønne Gateway), the partners have electrified container cranes, invested in electric terminal equipment, and developed the container terminal into one of the most efficient in APM Terminalsʼ global network. The ambition is to create the Nordic regionʼs first CO₂-neutral container terminal while developing Kalundborg into Zealandʼs leading container hub.

“ONE’s choice of Kalundborg is a recognition of the investments we have made in productivity, sustainability, and efficient terminal operations through Green Zealand Gateway,” says Mikael Gutman, CEO of APM Terminals Denmark. Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the launch of its new Mediterranean Africa Express Service (MAX), providing customers with dedicated direct connections linking West Africa with key global trade lanes.