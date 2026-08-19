David VIP Driving School Expands Automatic Driving Lessons to Marsden Park and Surrounding Suburbs

Parramatta, NSW, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — David VIP Driving School, a family-owned business and a finalist in the Parramatta Local Business Awards in 2024 and 2025, serving the Parramatta and surrounding suburbs, today announced the expansion of its professional automatic driving lesson services into Marsden Park and the surrounding suburbs of Schofields, The Ponds, Riverstone, Tallawong, Melonba, and nearby areas.

The expansion comes as Marsden Park strengthens its position as one of Sydney’s fastest-growing suburbs. Part of the North West Growth Area, the suburb has experienced explosive population growth over the past decade, with families continuously relocating to the area. As these young households settle in, demand for local, reliable learner driver training has risen sharply and David VIP Driving School is now bringing its experience directly to the area’s doorstep.

“We’ve spent years helping learners across Parramatta and surrounding suburbs pass their tests and become safe, confident drivers,” said David, founder of David VIP Driving School. “Marsden Park and the suburbs around it are full of new families and first-time learners who deserve that same patient, professional instruction closer to home. We’re proud to bring our lessons – and free pick-up from your door – to this community.”

Professional lessons for every kind of learner

David VIP Driving School offers automatic driving lessons tailored to beginners, nervous learners, adult learners and overseas licence holders. Both male and female instructors – David and Nargis – are available, so every student can learn in a way that feels comfortable to them.

Lessons are conducted in modern automatic Toyota Corolla vehicles, including the school’s 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, and include convenient pick-up and drop-off from the learner’s home, school or workplace.

Services now available across Marsden Park and surrounding suburbs include:

Automatic driving lessons for all experience levels

Driving test preparation and mock test assessments

Car hire for the driving test

Overseas licence conversion support

Affordable pricing and package savings

Weekday lessons start from just $65 per hour, with discounted packages available to help learners save as they build their skills – including six hours for $380 and ten hours for $600. The school’s more than 300 customer reviews and recognition as a finalist in the Parramatta Local Business Awards in 2024 and 2025 reflect a consistent track record of getting learners test-ready and on the road.

New students in Marsden Park, Schofields, The Ponds, Riverstone, Tallawong, Melonba and surrounding areas can book today at https://davidvipdrivingschool.com.au/BookingsWeekly?Location=982 .

About David VIP Driving School

David VIP Driving School provides professional and affordable automatic driving lessons across Parramatta, Blacktown, Marsden Park and surrounding suburbs. The school offers support for beginner learners, nervous drivers, overseas licence holders, refresher lessons, test preparation, and safe driving practice.

Contact

David VIP Driving School

Phone: Nargis: 0431 524 817, David: 0412 284 817

Email: info@davidvipdrivingschool.com.au

Website: https://davidvipdrivingschool.com.au/