PartsFe Enhances Commercial Kitchen Repairs with Star Mfg Grill & Griddle Components

USA, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Star Mfg grill and griddle replacement parts are now available from PartsFe, providing foodservice businesses, technicians, and maintenance teams with access to components required for commercial cooking equipment servicing. The selection includes replacement parts designed to address component needs across Star Mfg grill and griddle systems.

Commercial grills and griddles operate through multiple heating, control, ignition, and cooking surface assemblies that contribute to consistent food preparation. With frequent use in commercial environments, individual components may require replacement to maintain equipment functionality and support ongoing kitchen operations.

Star Mfg grill and griddle replacement parts include:

Heating Element: Provides heat required for electric cooking surfaces.

Thermostat: Regulates temperature settings for controlled cooking operation.

Temperature Probe: Monitors cooking surface temperature for accurate heat control.

Control Board: Manages electronic functions, temperature settings, and equipment operations.

Igniter: Supports burner ignition and startup functions in compatible gas models.

Burner Assembly: Supplies heat for gas-powered grill and griddle units.

Gas Valve: Controls gas flow to support proper burner operation.

Pilot Assembly: Maintains ignition support for compatible gas cooking units.

Grease Drawer: Collects grease and helps simplify cleaning and maintenance procedures.

Control Knob: Allows adjustment of temperature and operating settings.

Switch: Controls specific electrical functions and operating commands.

Griddle Plate: Provides the primary cooking surface for food preparation.

The Star Mfg grill and griddle parts selection helps address replacement requirements for essential equipment assemblies, allowing service teams to replace individual components based on specific repair needs. This supports continued use of existing cooking equipment and helps maintain commercial kitchen operations.

The PartsFe online platform provides access to Star Mfg grill and griddle replacement parts, allowing customers to source required components through a convenient ordering process with secure payment options and competitive pricing.

About PartsFe

PartsFe supplies replacement components for commercial restaurant equipment, including grills, griddles, ovens, fryers, refrigeration units, ice machines, beverage equipment, and other foodservice systems. The product range supports maintenance and repair requirements across commercial kitchen operations.

Contact Information

Email: contact@partsfe.com

Phone: 866-863-0907

Websites:

USA: www.partsfe.com

Canada: www.partsfe.ca

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@partsfe