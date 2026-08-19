Hashcodex Helps Entrepreneurs Build Crypto Futures Exchanges with Flexible Leverage and Margin Features

Madurai, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — As interest in crypto futures trading continues to grow, entrepreneurs looking to launch their own exchanges face the challenge of incorporating leverage, margin, and position management into their platforms. Hashcodex addresses these requirements through its crypto futures exchange development services.

Unlike basic crypto trading platforms, futures exchanges need dedicated mechanisms for managing leveraged positions. Traders need access to different leverage levels, margin calculations, liquidation controls, and order types, while exchange operators need tools to monitor trading activity and manage positions.

To support these requirements, Hashcodex provides:

Flexible leverage and margin trading features

Automated margin call and liquidation mechanisms

Market, limit, stop-loss, and conditional order types

Trading engine for order matching and position management

Liquidity integration for accessing external liquidity sources

Real-time market data and trading charts

Wallet and balance management for supported cryptocurrencies

Risk management tools for monitoring trading positions and exposure

KYC and AML modules for user verification

These features can be customized according to the business model, supported assets, leverage structure, and trading requirements of each crypto futures exchange.

“Building a futures exchange requires careful attention to how leverage, margin, positions, and liquidation work together. Our approach is to understand the business requirements first and then develop the platform around those trading needs,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO at Hashcodex.

Hashcodex continues to work with entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to establish their presence in the crypto futures trading market through customized exchange development.

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is a fintech technology company specializing in crypto futures trading software development. Its solutions cover futures and perpetual trading platforms, with capabilities for order matching, liquidity integration, market data, wallet connectivity, analytics, and platform management. Hashcodex works with businesses to create trading software aligned with their market and operational requirements.

For more information, visit:

https://www.hashcodex.com/crypto-futures-trading-software-development

WhatsApp: 8610977481

Mail: sales@hashcodex.com

Media Contact: Augustin Z | augustin.z18923@gmail.com