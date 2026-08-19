K-JHIL Scientific Shares Information About Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors for Chemical and Pharmaceutical Processing

Vapi, Gujarat, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of chemical processing equipment based in Vapi, Gujarat, India, is presenting information about its continuous stirred tank reactor systems for pharmaceutical, chemical, and biochemical processing applications requiring steady-state continuous reaction operation.



A continuous stirred tank reactor operates by continuously feeding reactants into a well-mixed vessel while simultaneously withdrawing the reaction product at the same rate. This configuration maintains a constant volume within the reactor and achieves steady-state conditions where concentration, temperature, and reaction rates remain stable throughout the operation. A mechanical agitator ensures thorough mixing, eliminating the concentration and temperature gradients that cause inconsistent product quality in batch processing.

K-JHIL Scientific manufactures CSTR systems in stainless steel, glass-lined steel, and speciality alloys. Each system features a jacketed vessel for precise temperature control through heating or cooling fluid circulation. The continuous operation principle allows high-volume production with minimal downtime, as the reactor runs without batch-to-batch interruptions.

Systems are available in three automation levels. The manual CSTR uses local instrumentation for operator-controlled operation in pilot plant and stable process environments. The semi-automatic PLC system provides automated control of feed, temperature, and agitation for consistent industrial operation.

The fully automatic SCADA system integrates closed-loop control, remote monitoring, recipe management, and safety interlocks for regulated pharmaceutical and specialty chemical manufacturing.

Applications include pharmaceutical API synthesis, continuous crystallisation, polymer and resin production, biochemical fermentation and cell culture, catalytic reactions including hydrogenation and oxidation, and specialty chemical and agrochemical intermediate manufacturing.

More details about CSTR system configurations, specifications, and enquiries can be found at:

https://kjhil.com/continuous-stirred-tank-reactor/

About K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. is a Vapi, Gujarat-based manufacturer of chemical processing equipment including continuous stirred tank reactors, jacketed glass reactors, distillation systems, extraction units, and precious metals refinery systems for pharmaceutical, chemical, and industrial sectors.

Media Contact



K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

Vapi ,Gujarat, India

Email: info@kjhil.com

Website: https://kjhil.com