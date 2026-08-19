Chetu: Finalist in CRN’s 2026 Best of the Channel Awards

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — For the second straight year, Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has been named a finalist in the 2026 “Best AI Solution Provider” category of CRN’s Best of the Channel Awards.

The recognition builds on Chetu’s expertise in artificial intelligence, which has also been highlighted in reports from leading technology research firms, including AIM Research, ISG, IDG, Everest Group, and Omdia.

“We focus on helping organizations integrate AI into their operations, improving their productivity, reducing manual work, and giving them a competitive edge in their industry,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “We are honored that CRN has recognized those efforts.

“However, our clients are the ones who give us the highest award when AI upgrades save them time and money while increasing the value and quality of their products or services,” he added.

The CRN Best of the Channel Awards honor individual leaders, teams, and companies setting an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success.

“The finalists of the CRN Best of the Channel Awards represent the very best of the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company. “Through innovation, exceptional leadership, and an unwavering commitment to partners and customers, these individuals, teams, and companies are helping shape the future of the channel. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and the lasting impact they continue to make across the industry.”

Organizations can schedule a complimentary 20-minute consultation with Chetu’s AI specialists to discuss their goals and technology roadmap or visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.