Companies for Good Encourages Environmental Action Through Mangrove Planting Team Experiences in the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — As organisations increasingly focus on sustainability, employee engagement, and responsible business practices, Companies for Good is helping corporate teams make a positive environmental contribution through its Mangrove Planting team activity. The experience combines hands-on conservation with kayaking, creating an engaging opportunity for employees to connect with nature while strengthening teamwork.

The activity takes place in mangrove nature reserves in Abu Dhabi or Ajman and begins with an awareness session introducing participants to the importance of mangroves and their role in the ecosystem. Teams then work together to plant young mangrove seedlings before exploring the mangrove environment by kayak.

Turning Team Building Into Environmental Action

Companies for Good’s Mangrove Planting experience gives corporate teams an opportunity to participate in a practical environmental activity while developing stronger connections with colleagues. The program includes:

Guided mangrove tree planting

Environmental awareness sessions

Team-based conservation activities

Kayaking through mangrove forests

Outdoor experiences that encourage collaboration

Opportunities to connect with nature and support environmental responsibility

The combination of planting and kayaking creates an active team-building experience that goes beyond a conventional corporate outing.

Supporting Sustainability Through Teamwork

Mangrove ecosystems are an important part of coastal environments. Companies for Good uses the planting experience to help participants understand their environmental importance while giving teams the opportunity to contribute directly through hands-on activity.

Working together to plant seedlings also encourages communication, cooperation, and shared responsibility. The kayaking component adds an interactive element, allowing employees to explore the surrounding mangrove environment after completing the planting activity.

Building Stronger Teams With Purpose

Purpose-driven corporate experiences can create lasting memories while bringing employees closer together. The Mangrove Planting activity provides teams with a shared goal, encouraging collaboration outside the traditional office environment.

For organisations looking to combine employee engagement with environmental responsibility, the experience offers a meaningful way to spend time together while supporting a positive cause.

Creating a Greener Future Together

“At Companies for Good, we believe team-building activities can create positive impact beyond the workplace. Mangrove planting gives teams the opportunity to work together, learn about nature, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

About Companies for Good

Companies for Good is a UAE-based organisation offering purpose-driven team-building activities designed to create positive social and environmental impact. Its mangrove planting and kayaking experience combines environmental awareness, hands-on tree planting, and outdoor adventure to create a memorable experience for corporate teams.

For more information about Mangrove Planting, visit: Companies for Good – Mangrove Planting & Kayaking