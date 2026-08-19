Nirvana Hamta Retreat Announces Glamping Dome for Family and Group Stays in Manali

MANALI, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nirvana Hamta Retreat has announced the availability of its Jumbo Glamping Dome, an accommodation concept designed specifically for families and groups visiting the Hamta Valley region of Manali.

Located near Sethan Igloo Village, the dome offers a larger-format alternative to conventional hotel rooms and smaller glamping units. The eight-metre structure is designed to accommodate up to six guests and includes two double beds, a sofa bed, two private bathrooms with running hot water, a private terrace, and a separate Bukhari room.

The accommodation is intended for travelers who prefer to stay together rather than book multiple conventional rooms. Its wide windows and terrace provide views of the surrounding Himalayan landscape, while the interior is arranged to offer shared living space alongside sleeping and bathroom facilities.

Nirvana Hamta Retreat’s website also lists a jacuzzi-equipped version of the dome designed for smaller groups of up to five guests. This variant includes similar amenities such as private bathrooms, double beds, a sofa bed, a terrace, and a Bukhari room, along with an in-room jacuzzi.

The dome accommodation forms part of the retreat’s wider portfolio, which includes luxury Prism Pod glass-view cottages and Shell Cocoon Glamps, some of which also feature private jacuzzi facilities. These options allow visitors to choose accommodation based on group size and preferred experience.

The retreat is situated on Hampta Pass Hydel Project Road near Sethan Igloo Village in Prini, Manali, approximately 12 kilometres from Manali Bus Stand and Mall Road.

The development reflects the growing demand for alternative mountain stays, particularly among families and groups seeking shared accommodation in scenic destinations.

According to the retreat, the design of the domes in Manali was guided by the needs of group travelers, combining multiple sleeping spaces, private facilities, and communal areas within a single structure.

The property will continue to offer its existing range of accommodation options alongside this dome-based stay experience for visitors to the Manali and Hamta Valley region.

About Nirvana Hamta Retreat

Nirvana Hamta Retreat is a mountain accommodation property located near Sethan Igloo Village in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Its portfolio includes dome-based stays for families and groups, jacuzzi-equipped accommodations, Shell Cocoon Glamps, and Prism Pod glass-view cottages.

Media Contact

Nirvana Hamta Retreat

Curve 30, Hampta Pass Hydel Project Road

Near Sethan Igloo Village, Prini

Manali, Himachal Pradesh – 175143, India

Phone: +91 7559623023 | +91 7807289392

Email: web@nirvanahamta.com

Website: https://www.nirvanahamta.com/