Doherty Roofing Expands Across Clare and Tipperary as Owner Urges Homeowners to Prepare Roofs for Storm Season

LIMERICK, IRELAND, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Doherty Roofing, a family-run roofing company based in Limerick, has expanded its service area across County Clare and County Tipperary, bringing its owner-led approach to roof repairs, replacements, maintenance, and emergency roofing services to more homeowners throughout Ireland’s Midwest.

The expansion extends the company’s established Limerick city and county coverage into communities including Ennis, Shannon, Killaloe, and Kilrush in County Clare, as well as Nenagh, Thurles, Newport, and Roscrea in County Tipperary. Homeowners throughout all three counties can receive free, no-obligation roofing inspections and quotations with no call-out fee.

The expansion comes as owner Jim Doherty is encouraging property owners to inspect their roofs before the winter storm season exposes small problems that can quickly develop into costly leaks and structural damage.

“A lot of the emergency calls we receive after bad weather start with problems that were already there before the storm arrived,” said Doherty. “A loose ridge tile, failing chimney flashing, blocked gutter, or ageing section of flat roofing might not seem urgent during good weather, but heavy rain and strong winds can turn it into a much bigger problem very quickly.”

Doherty Roofing provides comprehensive residential roofing services including roof repairs, new roof installations, complete roof replacements, slate roof repairs, flat roof repairs, chimney repairs, skylight repairs, gutter repairs, fascia and soffit installation, metal roofing, and professional softwash roof cleaning.

Emergency roof repairs are also available 24 hours a day for homeowners dealing with sudden leaks, storm damage, displaced roofing materials, and other urgent problems. The company’s expanded coverage is intended to give property owners across Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary access to responsive local assistance when weather-related damage occurs.

Unlike larger operations where customers may deal with different salespeople, office staff, and subcontractors throughout a project, Doherty Roofing maintains a deliberately personal service model. Every project is overseen by Jim Doherty from the initial inspection through completion, giving customers a direct point of contact throughout the work.

“We’re expanding into Clare and Tipperary because we believe there’s a genuine need for straightforward, personal roofing service in these areas,” Doherty said. “Customers want to know who’s working on their property, what actually needs to be repaired, and what it’s going to cost. I deal directly with our customers so they can get clear answers without being passed from person to person.”

Preventative inspections can be particularly valuable before periods of severe weather. Loose or damaged slate and tiles, deteriorated flashing around chimneys and roof junctions, ageing flat-roof membranes, and blocked or damaged guttering can all allow water into a property when exposed to prolonged rain or high winds.

By identifying these issues early, homeowners may be able to make targeted repairs before they develop into more extensive problems. Doherty Roofing offers free inspections across its service area without call-out charges or an obligation to proceed with recommended work.

The company is fully insured with public liability cover and Safe Pass certified. Doherty Roofing has also earned a five-star Google rating while building its reputation around personal accountability, responsive service, and professional workmanship.

With its expanded regional coverage, Doherty Roofing now provides its complete range of roofing services throughout County Limerick, County Clare, and County Tipperary while remaining headquartered in Ballykeeffe, Limerick.

To learn more about Doherty Roofing, arrange a free roof inspection, or request a no-obligation quote, visit the company’s website or view its Google Business Profile.