TTS Portfolio Roundup for Q3 / 2026

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ —

medTOUR+assist

Travel volumes continue their upward trajectory and niche sectors such as medical and wellness tourism are in the spotlight as more individuals look for alternative and creative options for healthcare needs. Inflationary and capacity pressures are driving medical tourism demand while the preference for personalized and unique travel experiences are powering the wellness travel sub-category. medTOUR+assist is a mobile app that caters to healthcare travelers in both niches and gives users the ability to plan and fulfill healthcare trips with less stress and more confidence while on the go. medTOUR+assist is a user-friendly, all in one solution that maximizes smartphone functionality and delivers real benefits and conveniences to healthcare travelers. Planning, organizing and staying connected to resources are key functions of the medTOUR+assist app that reduces the stresses usually associated with medical and wellness travel planning. In addition to the mobile app, a desktop companion app increases accessibility to medTOUR+assist functions and seamlessly syncs data with the user’s device.

First generation layouts are currently available online for evaluation and version 2.0 will see more test functionality, improved and streamlined designs and the deployment of the desktop app for evaluation.

ClimAIteTRACK

One of the more debatable topics is climate change but there is no debate on its impact across all industries. The insurance industry especially is affected by increasingly severe weather and drought events that lead to infrastructure damaging flooding and wildfires. ClimAIteTRACK is a data driven enviromental assessment platform that generates analytics that are region specific. Proprietary data acquisition processes and algorithmic machine learning models output an Environmental Assessment Grade (EAG) and Climate Volatility Index (CVI) for any target area requested. Quantitative grading can help insurance businesses better understand past and potential future climate risk and exposure for a particular area and optimize premium revenue streams to reflect those risks. ClimAIteTRACK generates client-facing elements alongside internal reporting that informs and educates policy holders, offering real transparency between the client and the carrier. ClimAIteTRACK delivers data driven climate assessments for better business decisions.

ClimAIteTRACK in its 2nd generation is available for evaluation and can generate an EAG and CVI report for any location. The upcoming ClimAIteTRACK 3.0 will include layered analytics and expanding machine learning processes for more precise and detailed grading. The Dynamic Premium Pricing Model will also be deployed in the next evaluation, alongside an improved trial interface that shows ‘what’s under the hood’.

hospit-AI-lity

The travel industry has always been quick to adopt the latest innovations and the current AI era is no exception with full embracement of the technology in operations and user facing systems. This comes at a time when travel providers and businesses are still facing challenges in maximizing guest and client interactions. Ineffective training and support along the frontlines is ‘leaving money on the table’ and ensuring travel workers and travel agents have necessary and advanced skills is critical in elevating experiences and maximizing those all important guest and client interactions. hospit-AI-lity is a travel training platform that utilizes the latest in AI based data processing and user interaction systems to train travel workers and travel agents more effectively and at a faster pace than traditional methods of training. Travel providers and travel agencies depend on travelers for revenue and their perspectives and opinions can greatly impact any future or extended marketing opportunities. hospit-AI-lity and WALT, the AI powered training coach within the TTS ecosystem, can ensure that new hires and existing workers have essential and advanced skills and organizational habits that will maximize those traveler interactions as well as drive productivity and accuracy.

WALT 2.0 is the second generation training coach and is available for public evaluation. The current trial can answer basic guest service related questions and display document and data retrieval processes in real time. WALT 3.0 is under development and will deploy an array of operational and resource upgrades, including user facing questioning, faster and deeper data processing with more complex static resources and the deployment of the initial versions of the trainee interface.

PokkeTTREK

As travel demand increases in the post-covid environment, so does the demand for technology. Recent surveys suggested that mobile devices, or smartphones, were used by 95% of travelers while traveling and has become the go-to, must have travel accessory in the digital era. PokkeTTREK is a new mobile travel app that maximizes smartphone functionality and delivers benefits and conveniences to travelers through its easy to use interface. In addition to trip statistic tracking abilities, PokkeTTREK provides an in app media interface so travelers can create and catalogue still images and video. PokkeTTREK offers engaging mapping graphics and on the go connectivity and resources through its Where Am I? and Ask WALT functions. Users can access localized experiences and recommendations as well as interact with a live AI chatbot agent that can scrape or use static resources to answer traveler questions.

PokkeTTREK’s user engagement capabilities extend benefits to the travel industry itself through real time marketing and preference insights that businesses can use to gain an edge in a crowded marketplace.

Visit the main TTS information hub at https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/ to download Platform Pitch Decks or visit the Evaluation Portal for access to all current TTS live trials: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/