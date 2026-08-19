Jacksonville, Florida, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — What separates a business that thrives with AI from one that wastes money on it? According to Brian Hanson, co-founder of Real Advisors, the answer has nothing to do with which AI tools a company buys. “AI without business fundamentals is an expensive hobby,” Hanson has said. “AI with business fundamentals is a money printer.”

That philosophy sits at the center of Real Advisors’ free, live, online “AI for Business Summit,” a 3-day event running August 19 through August 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern each day. More than 63,000 business owners have attended this training format to date, and organizers say this week marks the final opportunity to register before the event goes live.

Unlike many free online trainings, organizers say the summit is built entirely around implementation rather than sales pressure. “It’s free. It’s not a pitch-a-thon or a gimmick,” Hanson said. “It’s a solid 12 hours of killer content.” The three-day agenda covers AI tools, marketing, lead generation, high-ticket sales, and building a virtual assistant team, taught by a faculty that includes co-founders Francis Ablola and Brian Hanson, sales partner Richard Dunn, digital marketing strategist Bernard Ablola, mentorship coach Patrick Precourt, and a special keynote from A&E “Zombie House Flipping” star Dolmar Cross.

Real Advisors, a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with more than 40 team members serving clients worldwide. Organizers note that registration remains free but is expected to close as the event nears, and individuals who cannot attend live are still encouraged to sign up, as replay access and future summit dates will be announced on the same registration page after the event concludes.

Registration is available at [https://go.aiforbusiness.com/revven-summit-register?_go=nkhxvp].