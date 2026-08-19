BOFC Announces Live Webinar Showcasing Dev Studio, a Native Salesforce Development Workspace

Faridabad, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — BOFC today announced an upcoming live webinar focused on BOFC Dev Studio, its native Salesforce development workspace designed to simplify how developers work with Salesforce code and metadata.

The webinar, “BOFC Dev Studio: Build, Test & Manage Salesforce Code Inside Your Org,” will provide attendees with a live walkthrough of the platform and its capabilities for working with Apex, Lightning Web Components (LWC), Aura, Visualforce, and other Salesforce components.

Salesforce development often involves switching between multiple tools and environments to edit code, run tests, manage components, and handle deployments. BOFC Dev Studio is designed to bring these essential development activities together into a more connected workspace within the Salesforce ecosystem.

During the live session, attendees will see how BOFC Dev Studio can help developers:

Build and edit Salesforce code and components

Work with Apex, LWC, Aura, and Visualforce

Run and manage Apex tests

Search and manage metadata

Streamline deployment and development workflows

Reduce the need to constantly switch between development tools

“BOFC Dev Studio represents the next step in our vision of making Salesforce development and metadata management simpler and more accessible,” said [Spokesperson Name, Title]. “With this webinar, we want to give the Salesforce community a closer look at how developers can bring more of their daily workflow into one workspace.”

The webinar will include a live product demonstration, an overview of key capabilities, and an opportunity for attendees to explore how BOFC Dev Studio can fit into their Salesforce development workflow.

Webinar Details

Event: BOFC Dev Studio Live Webinar

Topic: Build, Test & Manage Salesforce Code Inside Your Org

Date: 19th Aug, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM (IST)

Registration: https://ayaninsights.com/events/live-webinar-code-without-leaving-salesforce-meet-bofc-dev-studio/

Salesforce developers, administrators, architects, and teams interested in simplifying their development workflow are invited to attend.