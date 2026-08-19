Nature Finance Expands the Biodiversity Credit Market

The global biodiversity credit market is entering a high-growth phase as governments, corporations, investors, and conservation organizations increasingly seek measurable ways to protect ecosystems and restore nature. The market was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.8 billion in 2026 to USD 38.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America represented the leading regional market, accounting for 34.2% of global revenue in 2025.

Unlike conventional environmental markets that focus primarily on carbon emissions, biodiversity credits are designed to represent measurable improvements in ecological health, habitat quality, species protection, or ecosystem restoration. Their growing relevance reflects the broader shift toward integrating natural capital, biodiversity risk, and nature-positive outcomes into corporate and financial decision-making.

How the Biodiversity Credit Market Works

Biodiversity credits are structured around measurable and verifiable improvements in nature, rather than a single globally interchangeable environmental commodity.

Defining a unit of nature

A biodiversity credit represents a specific, quantifiable, and durable improvement in ecosystem condition, habitat quality, or species protection achieved over a defined period. Applying the mitigation hierarchy

Credits are generally intended to complement—not replace—efforts by companies to avoid, minimize, and restore their direct environmental impacts. Biodiversity credits are considered after organizations have addressed impacts within the mitigation hierarchy. Measuring ecological outcomes

Projects use monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems to establish biodiversity outcomes. Technologies such as remote sensing, environmental DNA (eDNA), artificial intelligence, and other ecological monitoring tools are improving the ability to measure changes in habitats and species. Verifying and maintaining integrity

Credibility depends on demonstrating additionality, permanence, traceability, and avoidance of double counting. These requirements are particularly important as the market develops standards designed to address integrity concerns previously associated with environmental offset markets.

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Key Market Trends

Voluntary Credits Continue to Dominate

Voluntary biodiversity credits accounted for the largest revenue share of 72.0% in 2025. Their dominance reflects the growing number of companies pursuing voluntary ESG commitments, nature-positive strategies, and biodiversity targets before comprehensive compliance markets are established globally.

Compliance Credits Are Expanding Rapidly

Compliance biodiversity credits are expected to record the fastest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. The emergence of regulatory mechanisms requiring organizations to measure and compensate for biodiversity impacts is creating a foundation for more structured demand.

Conservation Projects Lead Applications

The conservation projects segment held the largest application share, generating 46.0% of revenue in 2025. Conservation initiatives can include habitat protection, endangered-species conservation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable land-management activities.

Technology Is Strengthening Market Integrity

Advances in remote sensing, AI, environmental DNA, digital MRV platforms, and blockchain-enabled traceability are helping market participants quantify ecological outcomes, monitor projects, improve transparency, and strengthen confidence in biodiversity claims.

Regional Market Landscape

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, holding 34.2% of global revenue. The region benefits from increasing corporate sustainability commitments, growing attention to nature-related financial risks, and relatively advanced environmental reporting and conservation frameworks.

The U.S. held the largest country-level market share in 2025, supported by corporate biodiversity initiatives, conservation investment, and increasing integration of nature-related considerations into sustainability strategies.

Latin America is expected to register the fastest regional growth from 2026 to 2033. The region’s extensive biodiversity resources, large areas of critical ecosystems, conservation potential, and growing investment in nature-based projects create substantial opportunities for biodiversity credit development.

Asia Pacific also represents an important long-term opportunity as governments and private organizations increase investments in ecosystem conservation, sustainable land use, and nature-positive development.

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Outlook for the Biodiversity Credit Industry

The biodiversity credit industry is transitioning from an emerging voluntary mechanism toward a broader nature-finance ecosystem supported by corporate commitments, regulatory developments, conservation finance, and technological innovation.

Future market expansion will depend heavily on the establishment of credible measurement standards, transparent MRV systems, regulatory clarity, and mechanisms that ensure biodiversity outcomes are genuinely additional and durable. As organizations increasingly move beyond carbon-focused sustainability strategies toward comprehensive climate-and-nature approaches, biodiversity credits are positioned to become an increasingly important instrument for financing conservation and ecosystem restoration.

With the global market projected to rise from USD 7.1 billion in 2025 to USD 38.0 billion by 2033, the industry is expected to experience substantial commercial expansion. At a 23.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2033, market development is likely to be shaped by compliance requirements, voluntary corporate demand, technological advances, conservation investment, and the evolution of globally recognized biodiversity standards.

Key Biodiversity Credit Companies

Companies and organizations profiled in the biodiversity credit market include:

Biodiversity Credit Alliance

Climate Impact Partners

EcoRegistry

NatureMetrics

Plan Vivo Foundation

RePlanet

South Pole

Terrasos

Verra

Wilderlands

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

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