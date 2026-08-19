AI Adoption Transforms the Healthcare Information System Market

The global healthcare information system market was valued at approximately USD 773.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand from USD 892.8 billion in 2026 to USD 2,660.2 billion by 2033, registering a 16.9% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 49.9% of global revenue.

Healthcare information systems are becoming increasingly important for improving patient data management, coordinating care, supporting clinical decision-making, and strengthening population health management. Their implementation can contribute to more effective disease prevention and management while generating significant healthcare cost savings.

What Is Driving the Healthcare Information System Market?

Several structural and technological factors are accelerating the adoption of healthcare information systems worldwide:

Growing need for patient data tracking: Healthcare providers increasingly require integrated platforms to collect, manage, and access patient information efficiently.

Healthcare providers increasingly require integrated platforms to collect, manage, and access patient information efficiently. Government support for digital health: Regulatory initiatives and digital-health programs are encouraging healthcare organizations to modernize their information infrastructure.

Regulatory initiatives and digital-health programs are encouraging healthcare organizations to modernize their information infrastructure. Expansion of telehealth and remote care: Remote consultations and monitoring require connected information systems capable of managing patient data beyond traditional clinical settings.

Remote consultations and monitoring require connected information systems capable of managing patient data beyond traditional clinical settings. Increasing adoption of cloud computing and analytics: Cloud-based platforms, big data analytics, and advanced data-management tools are improving scalability, accessibility, and operational efficiency.

Cloud-based platforms, big data analytics, and advanced data-management tools are improving scalability, accessibility, and operational efficiency. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring: Greater emphasis on out-of-hospital care is increasing demand for technologies that allow providers to monitor patients continuously.

Greater emphasis on out-of-hospital care is increasing demand for technologies that allow providers to monitor patients continuously. Growth of chronic diseases: The rising burden of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and other chronic diseases is increasing the need for continuous monitoring and coordinated disease management.

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Segment Performance and Market Structure

The healthcare information system market spans solutions, deployment models, components, applications, and healthcare end users.

By application , revenue cycle management (RCM) represented the largest segment, with a 8% market share in 2025 . RCM platforms help healthcare organizations streamline billing, claims processing, reimbursement, and financial workflows.

, revenue cycle management (RCM) represented the largest segment, with a . RCM platforms help healthcare organizations streamline billing, claims processing, reimbursement, and financial workflows. By deployment mode , the web-based segment led with a 45.2% share in 2025 , reflecting the growing preference for accessible and connected healthcare applications.

, the , reflecting the growing preference for accessible and connected healthcare applications. By component , services accounted for the largest share at 2% in 2025 , supported by demand for implementation, integration, maintenance, consulting, and related technology services.

, services accounted for the largest share at , supported by demand for implementation, integration, maintenance, consulting, and related technology services. By end use, hospitals remained the leading category, generating 2% of market revenue in 2025. Hospitals continue to invest in digital infrastructure to improve clinical workflows, patient management, interoperability, and operational performance.

Technology and Adoption Trends

The rapid penetration of smartphones and high-speed connectivity is reshaping the delivery of digital healthcare services. Mobile devices increasingly support telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, health management information systems (HMIS), and mobile health (mHealth) applications.

According to the GSMA report The Mobile Economy 2026, the global number of unique mobile subscribers reached approximately 5.8 billion in 2025, equivalent to nearly 70% of the world’s population. This broad mobile ecosystem creates a strong foundation for connected healthcare applications and remote care services.

Healthcare providers are also integrating mobile devices with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Electronic Health Records (EHR), and clinical documentation systems. Such integration enables physicians and healthcare professionals to access patient information in real time, supporting faster and more informed clinical decisions.

Another important growth catalyst is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to a WHO article published in September 2025, noncommunicable diseases accounted for approximately 74% of deaths globally, with more than 43 million deaths reported worldwide in 2021. The increasing chronic disease burden is strengthening the need for continuous monitoring, preventive interventions, and coordinated healthcare management.

At the infrastructure level, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data are expanding the capabilities of healthcare information systems. According to a NVIDIA Corporation article published in March 2024, AI platforms such as the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, developed with leading cloud service providers, are helping transform healthcare IT infrastructure. Advanced computing capabilities can accelerate medical research, support healthcare services, and improve organizational efficiency.

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Regional Outlook

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, capturing 49.9% of global revenue. Strong healthcare IT infrastructure, widespread digital-health adoption, established healthcare providers, and continued technology investment support the region’s market leadership.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Increasing healthcare digitization, smartphone penetration, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and investments in eHealth and digital-health technologies are supporting rapid regional growth.

At the country level, the U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2025, supported by extensive adoption of healthcare IT solutions and advanced digital healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The healthcare information system market features established healthcare technology providers and specialized software companies competing across EHR, hospital information management, revenue cycle management, analytics, interoperability, and other digital healthcare applications.

Key companies profiled in the market include:

athenahealth, Inc.

Oracle

GE Healthcare

Veradigm LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (acquired by Thoma Bravo)

(acquired by Thoma Bravo) Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

TruBridge, Inc. (formerly CPSI)

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