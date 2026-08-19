Activated Carbon Market Outlook Shows Steady Industry Expansion

The global Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2033, expanding at a 4.0% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 48.9% revenue share in 2025, while the Middle East & Africa is projected to record the fastest growth.

The market is gaining momentum as industries increasingly adopt advanced purification technologies to address environmental concerns, regulatory requirements, and growing demand for clean water and air.

Purification Applications Continue to Define Market Demand

Activated carbon is increasingly used across water treatment, air purification, industrial processing, and emission control. Its adsorption capabilities make it suitable for removing organic contaminants, volatile organic compounds, hazardous gases, chlorine, pesticides, pharmaceutical residues, PFAS, and other pollutants.

The powdered activated carbon segment held the largest product share of 61.4% in 2025. Its fine particle size provides a large surface area and enables rapid adsorption, making it particularly useful for municipal water treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, batch treatment, and seasonal water quality management.

Download a free sample copy of the Activated Carbon Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Meanwhile, granular activated carbon is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR through 2033, supported by applications in water treatment, air purification, and industrial filtration.

Gas-Phase Applications Gain Importance

The gas-phase segment accounted for 54.1% of revenue in 2025, reflecting increasing emphasis on air quality management and industrial emission control.

Activated carbon is being deployed in:

VOC removal and industrial air purification

Flue gas treatment

Solvent recovery

Automotive emission control

HVAC filtration

Automotive cabin air filtration

Consumer air purification

Cleanroom environments

Electronics manufacturing

The expansion of these applications is supported by stricter environmental requirements and increasing concerns surrounding indoor and outdoor air pollution.

Water Treatment Remains the Core End Use

Water treatment represented the largest end-use segment, accounting for 42.5% of market revenue in 2025.

The segment benefits from increasing demand for safe drinking water and stricter water quality regulations. Activated carbon is used to remove contaminants from municipal water supplies, industrial wastewater, and other water sources.

At the same time, air purification applications are projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR, supported by increasing industrial emissions, indoor air-quality concerns, and demand for filtration systems capable of removing VOCs, odors, and hazardous gases.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Product Diversification Creates New Opportunities

The activated carbon industry is evolving through the development of specialized products designed for specific purification requirements.

Honeycomb activated carbon is gaining traction for VOC removal in industrial air purification, while activated carbon fiber benefits from rapid adsorption and lightweight properties. Pelletized activated carbon is advancing in gas-phase filtration because of its strength and low dust generation.

Traditional wood- and coal-based activated carbon products continue to remain important because of their availability and adaptability across purification applications.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific remained the leading region with 48.9% of global revenue in 2025, supported by industrialization, environmental concerns, and investments in water and air purification infrastructure.

China remains a major contributor, supported by its extensive industrial base and environmental initiatives. The country’s stricter emission controls and investments in municipal water treatment continue to support activated carbon demand.

North America accounted for 25.7% of the global market in 2025, supported by advanced treatment infrastructure and environmental regulations addressing contaminants such as PFAS, VOCs, and mercury.

Europe is benefiting from stringent environmental regulations and growing demand for sustainable filtration technologies across pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, and industrial applications.

Latin America is experiencing steady expansion through water treatment, mining, and industrial purification applications. Gold mining remains an important source of demand for granular activated carbon.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 to 2033, driven by investments in water treatment, rising demand for clean drinking water, industrial development, and growing environmental requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented, with companies competing through capacity expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainable production.

Leading participants include Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Chemie AG, Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd., and CarbPure Technologies.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs.

Companies are increasingly focusing on bio-based activated carbon, expanded production capacity, sustainable raw materials, reactivation capabilities, and specialized products for water and air purification.

Market Outlook

The activated carbon market is positioned for steady expansion as environmental regulations and purification requirements continue to influence industrial and municipal investments. Water treatment will remain a major demand center, while gas-phase filtration, specialized activated carbon products, and emerging regional markets will create additional opportunities.

The combination of environmental compliance, public health priorities, industrial purification needs, and product innovation will continue to shape the market through 2033.

Key Market Figures

2025 market size: USD 4.1 billion

USD 4.1 billion 2026 market size: USD 4.2 billion

USD 4.2 billion 2033 projected size: USD 5.5 billion

USD 5.5 billion 2026–2033 CAGR: 4.0%

4.0% Largest region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific share: 48.9%

48.9% Largest product: Powdered activated carbon

Powdered activated carbon Largest form: Gas phase

Gas phase Largest end use: Water treatment

Water treatment Fastest-growing region: Middle East & Africa

Explore our dedicated business services:

S. Healthcare Facility Mapping & Intelligence Portal – Claims analytics (MS-DRG, service lines, ICD-10 outpatient, APC reimbursement, CPT-level) plus hospital-level financials (balance sheet, income statement, uncompensated care, financial health dashboards), covering 25,000+ healthcare facilities — including 7,000+ hospitals, independent pharmacies, freestanding EDs, concierge physicians, and ASCs.

Brainshare Consulting – End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics.

Custom Research – Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals.

Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

Horizon Databooks – Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics

Investment Insights – Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology

Signal (Pricing Intelligence) – Commodity price intelligence to drives strategic advantage.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.