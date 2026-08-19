Renewable Energy Certificate Market: Compliance vs Voluntary RECs

Corporate net-zero pledges, tightening ESG disclosure rules, and government renewable mandates have turned Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from a niche compliance tool into a mainstream instrument for proving clean electricity use. Here’s a closer look at how the market is structured, what’s fueling its growth, and where it’s headed through 2033.

Market Structure

A Renewable Energy Certificate represents proof that one megawatt-hour of electricity was generated from a renewable source and delivered to the grid. The market is built around two core certificate types.

The compliance REC segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.0% in 2025, driven by mandatory renewable energy regulations and renewable portfolio standards, particularly in North America, where utilities and electricity suppliers are required to source a defined percentage of power from renewable sources. The voluntary REC segment, by contrast, is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period, as companies increasingly buy RECs on their own initiative to support renewable electricity goals and commitments such as RE100.

Certificates are also segmented by energy source and by generation capacity. Solar energy held the highest market share at 37.5% in 2025, supported by falling PV costs and rapid capacity expansion, while gas power energy is projected to be the fastest-growing energy source, at a 24.4% CAGR, as low-carbon and transitional gas solutions gain traction. On the capacity side, projects generating above 5,000 kWh held the largest revenue share at 43.5% in 2025 thanks to utility-scale solar and wind deployments, while the 1,001–5,000 kWh band is expected to grow fastest as mid-sized commercial and institutional buyers step up REC purchases.

Regionally, North America dominated the global market with a 35.0% revenue share in 2025, underpinned by mature tracking infrastructure and established portfolio standards, while Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period, propelled by expanding decarbonization policy and rising voluntary demand.

Market Valuation and Forecast

The numbers point to a market accelerating sharply from a mid-sized base into a much larger one within less than a decade. The global renewable energy certificate market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 17.5 billion in 2026 to USD 44.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2026 to 2033.

That trajectory reflects more than just new renewable capacity coming online — it reflects a structural shift in how electricity consumption is verified and reported. Rising demand for transparent tracking and verification of renewable electricity consumption is accelerating REC adoption across both compliance and voluntary markets, as organizations increasingly purchase RECs to meet net-zero targets, reduce Scope 2 emissions, and demonstrate compliance with environmental commitments.

Want to know who’s leading this market? Get a detailed look at the key players shaping the REC landscape — including 3Degrees, EDF Trading, ENGIE, Shell Energy, Statkraft, STX Group, and more — along with their strategies and market positioning. Access Key Players Insights

Core Drivers

Several forces are converging to push REC demand higher year after year:

Corporate sustainability commitments. Increasing corporate sustainability commitments, rising net-zero emission targets, and growing adoption of renewable electricity procurement initiatives such as RE100 are primary drivers, as organizations purchase RECs to reduce Scope 2 emissions and comply with ESG reporting requirements.

Increasing corporate sustainability commitments, rising net-zero emission targets, and growing adoption of renewable electricity procurement initiatives such as RE100 are primary drivers, as organizations purchase RECs to reduce Scope 2 emissions and comply with ESG reporting requirements. Regulatory mandates. Supportive government renewable energy mandates and expanding clean energy generation capacity are contributing to higher REC demand across both compliance and voluntary markets.

Supportive government renewable energy mandates and expanding clean energy generation capacity are contributing to higher REC demand across both compliance and voluntary markets. Digital infrastructure. The market is benefiting from the expansion of digital trading platforms, automated certificate tracking systems, and cross-border renewable energy certification frameworks that are improving transaction transparency and market accessibility.

That said, growth isn’t friction-free. The industry faces challenges from a lack of standardization across regional and international REC systems — differences in certification frameworks, tracking mechanisms, and eligibility criteria complicate cross-border trading and reduce overall market efficiency. Geographic restrictions and localized regulatory frameworks also limit the import and cross-border use of RECs, as governments often favor domestically generated certificates to support local clean energy development.

Emerging Trends

Looking ahead, a few developments stand out as reshaping how RECs are issued, traded, and trusted:

Regulatory consolidation in key markets. In China, the government officially recognized Green Electricity Certificates as the sole approved proof of renewable energy consumption in 2024, replacing International Renewable Energy Certificates domestically and creating a more unified, standardized framework.

In China, the government officially recognized Green Electricity Certificates as the sole approved proof of renewable energy consumption in 2024, replacing International Renewable Energy Certificates domestically and creating a more unified, standardized framework. Platform consolidation among market participants. In December 2025, STX Group launched its STX Climate Tech platform to simplify procurement, management, and compliance tracking of Energy Attribute Certificates, enabling corporates to centralize environmental commodity trading and streamline reporting aligned with frameworks such as RE100 and CDP.

In December 2025, STX Group launched its STX Climate Tech platform to simplify procurement, management, and compliance tracking of Energy Attribute Certificates, enabling corporates to centralize environmental commodity trading and streamline reporting aligned with frameworks such as RE100 and CDP. Carbon border policy spillover. In the Middle East and Africa, companies are increasingly using RECs to support export competitiveness and comply with evolving carbon regulations such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

Together, these trends suggest a market moving from fragmented, paper-based certification toward interoperable, tech-enabled trading — a shift that should matter to anyone building a renewable procurement or ESG reporting strategy.

Where the Market Goes From Here

With compliance markets providing a steady demand floor and voluntary markets growing nearly twice as fast, the REC market is positioned to more than double in size by 2033. For corporates, traders, and technology providers, the winners will likely be those who move early on digital tracking, cross-border standardization, and partnerships that bridge compliance and voluntary demand.

Have specific questions about this market? Connect directly with our renewable energy research team to discuss data, segments, or a customized analysis tailored to your business needs. Speak to an Analyst

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