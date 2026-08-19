Asia Pacific Is Outpacing Everyone in the RTLS In Healthcare Market

Walk through any large hospital today and you’ll find an invisible layer of technology tracking equipment, staff, and patients in real time. This is the world of Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) — and it’s becoming one of the fastest-growing categories in healthcare IT. According to Grand View Research, the global RTLS in Healthcare market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2026 to 2033.

Here’s a closer look at how hospitals are using RTLS, the technologies powering it, what’s driving adoption, and who’s leading the market.

Core Uses in Hospitals

RTLS has moved well beyond simple asset tags. Hospitals now rely on it across several critical workflows:

Inventory and asset tracking & management — the single largest application segment, helping hospitals locate infusion pumps, ventilators, surgical instruments, and beds in real time, cutting down on lost or underutilized equipment.

— the single largest application segment, helping hospitals locate infusion pumps, ventilators, surgical instruments, and beds in real time, cutting down on lost or underutilized equipment. Personnel locating and monitoring — tracking staff movement to optimize workflows and response times.

— tracking staff movement to optimize workflows and response times. Access control and security — restricting and monitoring movement into sensitive areas like operating rooms or pharmacies.

— restricting and monitoring movement into sensitive areas like operating rooms or pharmacies. Environmental monitoring — keeping tabs on conditions like temperature and humidity for sensitive supplies and medications.

— keeping tabs on conditions like temperature and humidity for sensitive supplies and medications. Supply chain management and automation — currently the fastest-growing application, expected to expand at an 18.6% CAGR as hospitals push for tighter visibility into stock levels across multiple facilities.

Notably, hospitals and clinics accounted for 65.4% of end-use market share in 2025, underscoring just how central RTLS has become to day-to-day hospital operations — from reducing search time for equipment to improving patient throughput.

Common Tracking Technologies

Not all RTLS deployments use the same underlying tech. The market breaks down into several core technologies, each suited to different use cases:

RFID — the current market leader, holding 32.5% share in 2025, valued for its accuracy and versatility in tracking patients, assets, and pharmaceuticals.

— the current market leader, holding 32.5% share in 2025, valued for its accuracy and versatility in tracking patients, assets, and pharmaceuticals. Ultra-Wideband (UWB) — the fastest-growing technology segment (17.7% CAGR), prized for centimeter-level precision in high-stakes environments like surgical suites and ICUs.

— the fastest-growing technology segment (17.7% CAGR), prized for centimeter-level precision in high-stakes environments like surgical suites and ICUs. Wi-Fi — leverages existing hospital network infrastructure for broader, lower-cost tracking.

— leverages existing hospital network infrastructure for broader, lower-cost tracking. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) — increasingly paired with UWB in hybrid deployments for flexible, energy-efficient tracking.

Many newer solutions now combine multiple technologies — RFID, BLE, and UWB — into hybrid systems that balance cost, coverage, and precision depending on the clinical environment.

Have specific questions about this market? Speak to an analyst for a customized consultation

Primary Market Drivers

Several forces are converging to push RTLS adoption higher across health systems:

Asset and inventory management pressure. As hospital operations grow more complex — especially across large, multi-campus networks — manual tracking simply can’t keep pace. A Zebra Technologies study found that 84% of U.S. and UK hospital leaders prioritize digitizing inventory management to boost operational efficiency. Patient safety and workflow efficiency. Real-time visibility into equipment, staff, and patient location directly supports faster response times and smoother clinical workflows, particularly during high-demand periods like public health emergencies. Integration with digital health ecosystems. RTLS is increasingly being woven into broader hospital IT infrastructure — including EHR platforms. For example, Midmark RTLS’s CareFlow Staff Duress solution is being built into Epic’s new Staff Duress category, enabling location-aware alerts sent directly through HL7 FHIR APIs. Regulatory and compliance pressure. In the U.S., HIPAA and FDA device-tracking requirements shape how patient movement and equipment data must be secured. In the EU, Medical Device Regulation (MDR) standards add further requirements around interoperability and cybersecurity.

Key Industry Competitors

The RTLS in healthcare landscape remains fragmented, with established players and newer entrants competing on technology breadth, integration capabilities, and service delivery. Key companies profiled in the report include:

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Securitas Healthcare, LLC (part of Securitas AB)

Cognosos, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

CenTrak, Inc. (a subsidiary of Halma plc.)

GE HealthCare

Ubisense

Oracle

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Midmark Corporation

M&A activity has been steady as vendors look to broaden their portfolios — Securitas AB’s acquisition of Stanley Healthcare and Halma plc’s acquisition of CenTrak are two notable examples. More recently, Sonitor and Tagnos announced a strategic merger in August 2025, combining RTLS infrastructure with workflow and asset orchestration software, while Cognosos acquired Cox 2M in July 2025 to expand its AI-powered location intelligence capabilities.

Where the Market Is Headed

North America currently leads the market with a 45.8% revenue share in 2025, driven by mature hospital infrastructure and strong technology adoption. But Asia Pacific is set to grow the fastest, as countries like China, India, South Korea, and Australia invest heavily in smart hospital infrastructure and digital health transformation.

As hospitals continue to face pressure to do more with less — tighter budgets, growing patient volumes, and rising expectations around safety and efficiency — RTLS is proving to be one of the more tangible ways technology can deliver measurable operational returns.

Want a deeper regional breakdown? Explore detailed regional insights on the full RTLS in Healthcare Market report

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.

Explore our dedicated business services: