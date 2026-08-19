Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Opportunities in AI Infrastructure

The global Lactic Acid Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.6% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

At a Glance

Market Indicator

2025–2033 Outlook

Market size, 2025

USD 2.8 Billion

Market size, 2026

USD 3.0 Billion

Market size, 2033

USD 5.0 Billion

CAGR

7.3%

Largest region

North America

Leading application

Food & beverages

Leading raw material

Sugarcane

Fastest-growing raw material

Yeast extract

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What Is Behind the Growth?

Lactic acid is increasingly positioned at the intersection of food, healthcare, and sustainable materials. Its use as an acidulant, preservative, pH regulator, and chemical intermediate supports established demand, while its role in producing polylactic acid (PLA) is opening additional opportunities.

The market is benefiting from growing consumer and regulatory pressure toward sustainable materials. Renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and biomass are supporting the development of bio-based alternatives to petroleum-derived chemicals.

The expansion of biodegradable plastics is particularly important. Increasing investments in PLA production are creating opportunities across packaging, food service, consumer goods, textiles, automotive applications, and 3D printing.

The Food & Beverage Segment Holds the Lead

Food & beverages represented the largest application segment, accounting for 28.1% of revenue in 2025. Lactic acid’s multifunctionality makes it valuable across formulations, particularly as demand for clean-label and naturally sourced ingredients increases.

The pharmaceutical segment is also gaining momentum and is projected to expand at an 8.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Its use in drug formulations, controlled-release systems, and medical-grade polymers is supporting demand for high-purity products.

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Raw Material Trends

Sugarcane dominated the raw material landscape with a 38.6% revenue share in 2025. Its low cost, high sugar yield, strong availability, and fermentation compatibility make it attractive for large-scale production.

Meanwhile, yeast extract is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6%. Its nutrient profile supports microbial activity, fermentation efficiency, and higher production yields.

Regional Picture

North America remained the largest regional market in 2025, supported by demand for bioplastics and clean-label ingredients. The U.S. leads the region through strong R&D activity and commercialization of bio-based polymers and specialty grades.

Europe is being shaped by stringent environmental policies and the transition toward renewable and biodegradable materials. Germany benefits from demand across automotive, packaging, and medical applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by abundant feedstocks, industrialization, expanding manufacturing ecosystems, and PLA production. China is particularly important because of its large-scale PLA expansion and biodegradable packaging demand.

Latin America benefits from agricultural resources and expanding food, beverage, and packaging industries, while Middle East & Africa is gaining momentum through food processing, healthcare modernization, and investments in bio-based production.

Industry Outlook

The competitive landscape is concentrated around established producers with advanced fermentation technologies and global distribution capabilities. BASF SE and Galactic maintain strong positions through high-purity products, sustainable solutions, and application-specific offerings.

The lactic acid market is therefore moving beyond its traditional food applications. Growing PLA production, clean-label formulations, pharmaceutical uses, and bio-based manufacturing are collectively strengthening its role in the sustainable materials economy through 2033.

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Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

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40 Headlines

Lactic Acid Market Growth Driven by Sustainable Materials

Lactic Acid Market Size and Forecast Through 2033

Lactic Acid Market Trends in Bioplastics Production

Lactic Acid Market Expands With Clean-Label Demand

Lactic Acid Market Growth Supported by PLA Applications

Lactic Acid Market Outlook Across Global Industries

Lactic Acid Market Opportunities in Bio-Based Chemicals

Lactic Acid Market Trends Across Food and Beverages

Lactic Acid Market Growth Through Sustainable Manufacturing

Lactic Acid Market Demand Rising Across Pharmaceuticals

Lactic Acid Market Expansion Driven by Renewable Feedstocks

Lactic Acid Market Trends in Sustainable Packaging

Lactic Acid Market Opportunities Across Asia Pacific

Lactic Acid Market Growth in North America

Lactic Acid Market Trends Across Europe

Lactic Acid Market Expansion in China

Lactic Acid Market Opportunities in Biodegradable Plastics

Lactic Acid Market Growth Supported by Fermentation

Lactic Acid Market Trends in Clean-Label Ingredients

Lactic Acid Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook

Lactic Acid Market Demand for Sugarcane Feedstock

Lactic Acid Market Growth Through Yeast Extract

Lactic Acid Market Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Applications

Lactic Acid Market Trends in Bio-Based Production

Lactic Acid Market Expansion Across Food Applications

Lactic Acid Market Outlook for Sustainable Chemicals

Lactic Acid Market Growth and Regional Opportunities

Lactic Acid Market Trends in PLA Manufacturing

Lactic Acid Market Opportunities in 3D Printing

Lactic Acid Market Growth Through Circular Economy Initiatives

Lactic Acid Market Demand for High-Purity Grades

Lactic Acid Market Trends in Renewable Materials

Lactic Acid Market Growth Across Emerging Applications

Lactic Acid Market Opportunities in Sustainable Packaging

Lactic Acid Market Trends Shaping the Bioeconomy

Lactic Acid Market Future Growth Opportunities

Lactic Acid Market Regional Growth Analysis

Lactic Acid Market Innovation and Sustainability Trends

Lactic Acid Market Industry Outlook Through 2033

Lactic Acid Market Future Driven by Bio-Based Solutions

Tags: Lactic Acid Market, Lactic Acid Industry, Bioplastics, Polylactic Acid, Bio-Based Chemicals, Sustainable Materials, Clean Label

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Managing the New Era of High-Density Digital Infrastructure

The global data center infrastructure management market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the market with a 39.9% revenue share in 2025.

Modern data centers are becoming larger, more distributed, and more energy intensive. The expansion of AI/ML workloads, cloud computing, edge infrastructure, and digital services is therefore increasing the need for centralized visibility and infrastructure control.

The Market in Numbers

USD 3.5 billion — 2025 market size

USD 4.0 billion — 2026 estimated market size

USD 14.0 billion — 2033 projected market size

19.5% — CAGR from 2026 to 2033

39.9% — North America’s 2025 revenue share

76.7% — solution segment’s 2025 revenue share

Why DCIM Is Becoming Essential

Data center operators increasingly need to manage power systems, cooling equipment, servers, networking infrastructure, and assets through a unified environment.

DCIM platforms provide this centralized visibility while supporting capacity planning, infrastructure monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational decision-making. The value becomes particularly significant in hyperscale and colocation facilities, where small improvements in energy efficiency can translate into meaningful cost savings.

The sustainability factor is equally important. Rising pressure to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), reduce energy consumption, and meet ESG commitments is encouraging operators to adopt technologies that provide detailed energy insights.

AI, Edge Computing, and Distributed Infrastructure

The growth of AI/ML workloads is increasing the complexity of data center environments. At the same time, edge computing is creating smaller and geographically distributed facilities supporting IoT, 5G, and latency-sensitive applications.

These remote facilities can be difficult to manage with limited on-site personnel. DCIM platforms address this challenge through remote monitoring, automation, and alerting, helping operators maintain infrastructure performance across distributed locations.

Downtime prevention is another important application. Predictive analytics, fault detection, and scenario modeling allow operators to identify potential infrastructure problems before they escalate.

Where Is the Market Moving?

The market’s development can be viewed through several shifting segments:

Solutions remain dominant: The solution segment held 76.7% of revenue in 2025 as enterprises sought integrated visibility across IT and facility infrastructure.

Services are gaining momentum: Increasing implementation complexity is creating demand for consulting, integration, system design, and customization.

Cloud deployment is accelerating: Cloud DCIM is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as organizations prioritize scalability, agility, and faster deployment.

BI and analytics are expanding: Growing sensor and IoT data volumes are increasing demand for dashboards, reporting, and actionable operational insights.

SMEs are becoming important: Digitalization is increasing their dependence on cloud computing, e-commerce, and data-driven infrastructure.

Enterprise Data Centers Still Lead

Enterprise data centers held the dominant position in 2025. Large organizations across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and government require centralized infrastructure control because of security, compliance, and low-latency requirements.

Cloud and edge data centers, however, are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Hyperscale cloud infrastructure requires advanced DCIM capabilities capable of supporting real-time monitoring, automated resource allocation, and capacity planning across distributed facilities.

Asset management remained the leading application in 2025, while BI and analysis is expected to achieve the fastest growth.

Regional Market View

North America led the global market with a 39.9% share in 2025. Rapid hyperscale expansion and demand from AI workloads, streaming, enterprise cloud migration, and digital services are supporting adoption.

The U.S. is benefiting from regulatory requirements surrounding energy efficiency and carbon emissions, increasing the importance of detailed energy monitoring and compliance reporting.

In Europe, environmental regulations and sustainability mandates are encouraging data center operators to optimize energy consumption. The UK is seeing demand from financial services, fintech, and digital media, while Germany benefits from industrial digitalization and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Asia Pacific is experiencing strong demand as internet users, digital services, e-commerce, digital payments, and mobile applications expand. Japan’s market is influenced by disaster-resilient infrastructure requirements, while China’s growth is supported by government investment under “New Infrastructure.”

Competitive Direction

ABB, Cisco Systems, Johnson Controls, Vertiv Group, IBM, Schneider Electric, and other companies are strengthening their positions through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and infrastructure innovations.

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Recent developments are increasingly centered on high-density computing and advanced cooling. Vertiv’s updated MegaMod HDX configurations address AI and HPC requirements using hybrid cooling architectures, while Johnson Controls has expanded its thermal management portfolio with Silent-Aire CDU platforms for liquid-cooling environments.

The market is ultimately moving toward more intelligent, automated, energy-aware, and resilient data center operations as infrastructure complexity continues to rise.

Explore our dedicated business services:

Brainshare Consulting – End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics.

Custom Research – Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals.

Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

Horizon Databooks – Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics

Investment Insights – Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology

Signal (Pricing Intelligence) – Commodity price intelligence to drives strategic advantage.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.