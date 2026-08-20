Middle East & Africa: The Fastest-Growing Bunker Fuel Market

The world runs on seaborne trade, and seaborne trade runs on bunker fuel. As shipping companies navigate tightening emissions rules and shifting trade patterns, the fuel that powers cargo ships, tankers, and bulk carriers is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in decades. Here’s a closer look at where the bunker fuel market stands today, what’s driving it forward, and who’s competing for share.

Market Overview & Key Metrics

The global bunker fuel market is on a steady growth trajectory. According to Grand View Research, the market was valued at USD 130.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb from USD 136.7 billion in 2026 to USD 181.5 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 4.1% between 2026 and 2033.

A few figures stand out from the report:

Fuel type: Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) commands the largest share, at 54.9% in 2025 , thanks to its ability to meet emissions standards without requiring major engine retrofits. Meanwhile, the “Others” category — LNG, biofuels, and emerging alternatives — is forecast to grow fastest, at a 6.7% CAGR .

Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) commands the largest share, at , thanks to its ability to meet emissions standards without requiring major engine retrofits. Meanwhile, the “Others” category — LNG, biofuels, and emerging alternatives — is forecast to grow fastest, at a . Application: Bulk carriers lead fuel consumption with a 34.7% revenue share in 2025 , given their long-haul voyages and heavy fuel demands. Gas tankers, however, are the fastest-growing application segment, projected at a striking 13.0% CAGR , fueled by rising global LNG trade.

Bulk carriers lead fuel consumption with a , given their long-haul voyages and heavy fuel demands. Gas tankers, however, are the fastest-growing application segment, projected at a striking , fueled by rising global LNG trade. Regional split: Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 45.6% share in 2025, while the Middle East & Africa region is expected to post the fastest growth of any region through 2033.

Put together, these numbers tell a consistent story: the market isn’t just growing — it’s diversifying, as cleaner fuel types and specialized vessel segments gain ground on traditional fuel oil.

Market Drivers & Regional Dynamics

What’s fueling growth

Two forces are largely responsible for the market’s upward trend:

Rising global maritime trade. Seaborne trade volumes have continued to recover, supported by growing containerized shipments and energy transportation, according to UNCTAD data cited in the report. More cargo moving across more trade routes means more demand for marine fuel. IMO-driven fuel compliance. International Maritime Organization sulfur emission regulations are pushing the industry toward VLSFO, LNG-based bunkering, and other cleaner alternatives — reshaping fuel consumption patterns at ports worldwide.

At the same time, the market isn’t without friction. Crude oil price volatility, geopolitical tensions, and the high capital costs of building out alternative fuel infrastructure remain real constraints on shipping operators and fuel suppliers alike.

How the regions compare

Asia Pacific leads the pack, anchored by major bunkering hubs like Singapore and strong port infrastructure across China, Japan, and South Korea. China alone represents the largest country-level market in the region, driven by massive trade volumes and an expanding LNG and green-shipping push at ports such as Shanghai and Shenzhen.

leads the pack, anchored by major bunkering hubs like Singapore and strong port infrastructure across China, Japan, and South Korea. China alone represents the largest country-level market in the region, driven by massive trade volumes and an expanding LNG and green-shipping push at ports such as Shanghai and Shenzhen. North America is growing steadily, supported by emission-controlled zones and U.S. ports investing in cleaner fuel availability and digital fuel-monitoring systems.

is growing steadily, supported by emission-controlled zones and U.S. ports investing in cleaner fuel availability and digital fuel-monitoring systems. Europe is a mature but innovation-heavy market, with the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK investing in green port infrastructure, LNG, and biofuels as part of broader decarbonization goals.

is a mature but innovation-heavy market, with the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK investing in green port infrastructure, LNG, and biofuels as part of broader decarbonization goals. Latin America is growing more gradually, with Brazil and Panama focused on upgrading port infrastructure and fuel supply networks around key transit routes like the Panama Canal.

is growing more gradually, with Brazil and Panama focused on upgrading port infrastructure and fuel supply networks around key transit routes like the Panama Canal. Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing region overall, with a projected CAGR of 9.0% — powered by strategic trade-route positioning and expanding bunkering capacity at hubs like Fujairah and Port Said.

The takeaway: while Asia Pacific holds the volume advantage today, the next wave of growth is increasingly coming from emerging bunkering hubs building out infrastructure to capture rising trade flows.

Want the full country-by-country breakdown — including growth rates for the U.S., China, Germany, Brazil, UAE, and more? Explore the complete regional analysis in the Bunker Fuel Market Report

Competitive Benchmarking

The bunker fuel market’s competitive landscape splits fairly cleanly into two tiers.

Established energy majors — including Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and TotalEnergies — dominate through scale. These companies are expanding global bunker fuel supply networks and LNG bunkering infrastructure, and deepening partnerships with ports and shipping operators. Their competitive edge lies in long-standing customer relationships, diversified fuel portfolios, and the financial firepower to fund the transition to alternative marine fuels. Their main challenge is the flip side of that scale: heavy capital requirements and mounting regulatory pressure tied to IMO emissions targets.

Emerging specialists — such as TFG Marine, Bomin Linde LNG, Prima LNG, GeoPura, and Alkagesta — are carving out niches in LNG bunkering, low-carbon fuels, and flexible supply solutions. These players move faster on new technologies and are positioning themselves early in ammonia and hydrogen bunkering opportunities. Their trade-off: smaller global storage and supply networks compared to the majors, along with greater exposure to fuel-transition and pricing risk.

Recent moves underline where the competitive energy is going:

In October 2025 , ExxonMobil expanded into LNG bunkering with dedicated bunker vessels, scaling supply capacity across key global ports.

, ExxonMobil expanded into LNG bunkering with dedicated bunker vessels, scaling supply capacity across key global ports. In July 2025, TotalEnergies partnered with CMA CGM on a joint venture for LNG bunkering in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, including a 20,000 m³ LNG bunker vessel and a long-term supply agreement for up to 360,000 tons per year.

Both moves point to the same trend: the biggest players are racing to build out LNG capacity before it becomes table stakes.

The Bigger Picture

The bunker fuel market sits at an interesting crossroads. Demand keeps climbing alongside global trade, but the fuel mix underneath that demand is shifting fast — from conventional fuel oils toward VLSFO, LNG, and next-generation alternatives like biofuels, ammonia, and hydrogen. Companies that can balance near-term compliance with long-term fuel diversification are best positioned to capture share as the market grows toward its projected USD 181.5 billion valuation by 2033.

Curious how this data breaks down by fuel type, vessel application, and company profile? Download a free sample of the full Bunker Fuel Market Report

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.

Explore our dedicated business services: