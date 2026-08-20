Personalized Nutrition Platform Market: Growth Numbers & Testing Trends

Nutrition advice used to come in one size: a food pyramid, a generic calorie target, a pamphlet from the doctor’s office. That era is fading fast. A new class of digital platforms is turning genetics, microbiome data, wearables, and lab results into individualized diet and supplement guidance — and the market built around this shift is scaling quickly.

Market Size & Key Metrics

The global personalized nutrition platform market is on a clear upward trajectory:

2024 Market Size: USD 930.0 Million

USD 930.0 Million 2026 Market Estimate: USD 1,067.7 Million

USD 1,067.7 Million 2033 Market Forecast: USD 1,926.6 Million

USD 1,926.6 Million CAGR (2025–2033):6%

In short — the market is set to more than double in under a decade, driven by rising demand for data-backed, individualized dietary guidance.

A few numbers frame the shape of this growth:

North America led the market in 2024 with a 40.0% revenue share , while Asia Pacific is on track to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

led the market in 2024 with a , while is on track to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Software/Platform offerings dominated with over 83.0% share in 2024, underscoring how central AI-driven engines and apps are to this space — though the services segment (dietitian consultations, onboarding, custom plan creation) is expected to grow fastest as digital tools pair with human expertise.

offerings dominated with in 2024, underscoring how central AI-driven engines and apps are to this space — though the segment (dietitian consultations, onboarding, custom plan creation) is expected to grow fastest as digital tools pair with human expertise. By delivery model, B2C (direct-to-consumer) captured the largest share at 57.13% in 2024, reflecting consumers’ growing comfort with subscription apps and at-home testing kits. B2B2C/channel partnerships — platforms distributed through insurers, employers, and gyms — are expected to grow the fastest.

captured the largest share at in 2024, reflecting consumers’ growing comfort with subscription apps and at-home testing kits. — platforms distributed through insurers, employers, and gyms — are expected to grow the fastest. Weight management & metabolic health was the leading application in 2024, fueled by rising obesity rates and the wave of consumer interest tied to GLP-1 medications.

was the leading application in 2024, fueled by rising obesity rates and the wave of consumer interest tied to GLP-1 medications. Healthcare professionals & clinics represented the largest end-use segment, while employers/corporate wellness is projected to post the fastest CAGR as companies fold nutrition coaching into workplace health programs.

The macro backdrop matters here too: the World Obesity Federation estimates roughly 3 billion people globally live with overweight or obesity, and WHO figures from 2024 point to 35 million children under five being overweight. That health burden is a direct tailwind for platforms promising tailored, data-backed dietary guidance instead of generic advice.

Curious which regions are set to drive the next wave of growth? Dive into region-by-region trends — from North America’s current dominance to Asia Pacific’s fast-growing adoption curve — to see where the biggest opportunities lie.

Core Tech & Testing Segments

What actually powers “personalization” in these platforms? A convergence of testing modalities and software capability:

Genetic testing — DNA-based insights into metabolism, nutrient processing, and predispositions, popularized by players like DNAfit.

— DNA-based insights into metabolism, nutrient processing, and predispositions, popularized by players like DNAfit. Microbiome analysis — gut health profiling that informs food and supplement recommendations, a core differentiator for companies like ZOE and Viome Life Sciences.

— gut health profiling that informs food and supplement recommendations, a core differentiator for companies like ZOE and Viome Life Sciences. Biomarker and lab-based testing — bloodwork-driven plans are gaining traction; for example, a 2025 U.S. membership program built its guidance around more than 70 biomarkers, and an AI lab-interpretation platform recently added biomarker-based meal planning tied directly to patients’ bloodwork.

— bloodwork-driven plans are gaining traction; for example, a 2025 U.S. membership program built its guidance around more than 70 biomarkers, and an AI lab-interpretation platform recently added biomarker-based meal planning tied directly to patients’ bloodwork. Wearables and mobile integration — real-time biometric and activity data feeding into recommendation engines, enabling continuous rather than static personalization.

— real-time biometric and activity data feeding into recommendation engines, enabling continuous rather than static personalization. AI and machine learning — the connective tissue across all of the above. AI is increasingly used to translate genetic, microbiome, lifestyle, and biometric inputs into meal plans, supplement blends, and nutrient-dense (rather than purely calorie-focused) food guidance. Recent examples include an AI-powered nutrient-categorization tool for cardiometabolic programs and customizable, AI-recommended supplement formulas built from a large library of individual nutrients.

— the connective tissue across all of the above. AI is increasingly used to translate genetic, microbiome, lifestyle, and biometric inputs into meal plans, supplement blends, and nutrient-dense (rather than purely calorie-focused) food guidance. Recent examples include an AI-powered nutrient-categorization tool for cardiometabolic programs and customizable, AI-recommended supplement formulas built from a large library of individual nutrients. Interoperability — integration with electronic health records and health apps is becoming a differentiator, especially for platforms selling into clinical settings.

Together, software/platform technology accounted for over 83% of 2024 revenue, making it clear that even service-heavy business models are built on a digital, data-processing backbone.

Market Challenges & Friction Points

Despite the momentum, several friction points shape how this market develops:

Regulatory complexity. Platforms handling sensitive health and genetic data must navigate FDA guidance, HIPAA, and regional data protection rules simultaneously. Evolving standards around health claims and AI-generated recommendations add another layer of compliance burden, and the report characterizes regulatory impact on the industry as high.

Platforms handling sensitive health and genetic data must navigate FDA guidance, HIPAA, and regional data protection rules simultaneously. Evolving standards around health claims and AI-generated recommendations add another layer of compliance burden, and the report characterizes regulatory impact on the industry as high. Market fragmentation. The competitive landscape is described as highly fragmented, with many small and large players competing for share — a dynamic that intensifies price and feature competition, particularly among smaller entrants trying to sustain their position.

The competitive landscape is described as highly fragmented, with many small and large players competing for share — a dynamic that intensifies price and feature competition, particularly among smaller entrants trying to sustain their position. Trust and data privacy. Because these platforms depend on deeply personal inputs — genetic profiles, biomarkers, dietary habits — consumer trust in how that data is stored, shared, and used is a persistent hurdle to adoption, especially as AI plays a larger role in generating recommendations.

Because these platforms depend on deeply personal inputs — genetic profiles, biomarkers, dietary habits — consumer trust in how that data is stored, shared, and used is a persistent hurdle to adoption, especially as AI plays a larger role in generating recommendations. Balancing automation with human guidance. Fully automated software drives scale, but the fastest-growing services segment signals that many consumers still want a dietitian or nutritionist in the loop — a tension platforms must resolve in their product design.

Fully automated software drives scale, but the fastest-growing services segment signals that many consumers still want a dietitian or nutritionist in the loop — a tension platforms must resolve in their product design. Regional expansion pace. While innovation and partnership activity in the industry are high, regional expansion is only moderate, suggesting that scaling personalized nutrition models across new geographies — with different regulatory regimes, health infrastructure, and consumer habits — remains a slower, more deliberate process.

Personalized nutrition is no longer a niche wellness trend — it’s becoming an expected layer of digital health, sports performance, and corporate wellness strategy. The next phase of growth will likely hinge on how well platforms can pair AI-scale personalization with the regulatory trust and human touch that health-related decisions still demand.

Want to know how the market’s leading players are positioning themselves? Explore competitive strategies, partnerships, and product launches from companies like ZOE, Viome, Nestlé, and HealthifyMe shaping the personalized nutrition platform landscape.