B.F. Raid’s Combat Zone Earns New England and International Radio Support from WNES, Estación Rock

Boston, MA, 2026-08-20 — /EPR Network/ — New England heavy metal band B.F. Raid continues to expand the reach of its new album, Combat Zone, with new radio support on both sides of the border. WNES (The Sound of New England) has added Combat Zone to its rotation, while Estación Rock in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, has added B.F. Raid to its programming and will feature “The Greatest Show in Town” during its Friday-night broadcast.

The two additions connect B.F. Raid with audiences through two distinctly different but equally important independent media outlets. WNES is a newly launched online radio show and media project created to provide a radio-style platform for local New England bands. Estación Rock is a long-running Mexican rock and metal program with roots stretching back to 1986 and a history of introducing listeners to established, emerging and independent artists from around the world.

For B.F. Raid, the addition of Combat Zone to WNES is particularly meaningful. The album was conceived as an audio documentary about growing up and living in Boston, with songs inspired by real people, places, experiences and memories from the band members’ lives.

WNES: Building a Platform for New England Music

WNES, also known as The Sound of New England, was created to provide local bands with a dedicated media platform presented in a radio-style format. Its focus is on showcasing music from across the New England region and helping listeners discover artists who may not receive regular exposure through commercial radio.

The project gives bands an opportunity to reach an audience that is specifically interested in the music being created throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut. By focusing on regional artists, WNES helps document the current New England music scene while strengthening the connection between local bands and the listeners who support them.

The addition of Combat Zone to WNES rotation places B.F. Raid alongside other artists contributing to the identity and continued evolution of New England heavy music. It also gives the album a home with an outlet whose mission closely reflects the regional character of the record.

“Being added to WNES means a great deal to us because Combat Zone is such a New England album,” said B.F. Raid guitarist and keyboardist Bruce Owens. “The stories, attitude and personality of the record all come from our experiences growing up around Boston. Having a project like WNES provide a platform for local bands helps keep the New England music community connected and gives listeners a way to discover what is being created here right now.”

Estación Rock: Nearly Four Decades of Rock and Metal in Mexico

B.F. Raid’s growing international reach also continues through Estación Rock, a rock and metal program produced and hosted by Claudio Ernesto Laguna Hinojos in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Estación Rock originally launched on September 6, 1986, through Radio Sonora. Laguna and a group of fellow Communications Sciences students at the University of Sonora approached the state radio station with the idea of producing a program devoted to rock music. The opportunity gave the young broadcasters a place to learn the craft of radio while creating a program for Sonora’s growing rock audience.

The original version of Estación Rock remained on Radio Sonora until 1992, when its hosts and collaborators moved on to other personal and professional projects. More than two decades later, Laguna began rebuilding the program for the digital era.

Before returning to the air, Laguna converted music from his personal collection of records, cassettes and reel-to-reel tapes into digital formats. Estación Rock officially began its second era on May 31, 2019, through the digital platform Radio Metal.

The revived program combines classic rock and metal with music from new, emerging and independent bands. Its digital format has enabled Estación Rock to reach listeners far beyond Hermosillo, attracting audiences throughout Mexico as well as parts of Latin America, Europe and other international markets.

The project has also expanded beyond traditional radio programming. Estación Rock has used social media, digital streaming and virtual interviews to introduce listeners to bands from different parts of the world, allowing artists to discuss their music, new releases and careers directly with an international rock audience.

In September 2026, Estación Rock will mark the 40th anniversary of its original 1986 launch, representing four decades of commitment to rock culture and independent music discovery.

“It is an honor to be added to a program with the history of Estación Rock,” Owens said. “Claudio Laguna has spent decades supporting rock and metal and has continued adapting the show so that new bands from around the world can be heard. We are extremely grateful that he chose to share B.F. Raid with his listeners in Mexico and beyond.”

“The Greatest Show in Town” Scheduled for Friday Broadcast

Estación Rock will feature “The Greatest Show in Town” from Combat Zone during its Friday-night broadcast on August 21. The program begins at 9:00 p.m. Arizona time. For listeners in the Eastern United States, the broadcast begins at 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, technically early Saturday morning.

“The Greatest Show in Town” is one of ten tracks on Combat Zone and reflects the heavier, darker and more self-assured direction B.F. Raid pursued while recording its second album.

Listeners can hear the Estación Rock broadcast live through Radio Garden:

https://radio.garden/listen/estacion-rock/7YxAPDcM

Estación Rock can also be followed on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/EstacionRockSonora?locale=es_LA

About Combat Zone:

Released on July 30, 2026, Combat Zone is the second full-length album from B.F. Raid. The approximately 52-minute record was created as an audio documentary about growing up and living in Boston. Its songs draw from the people, neighborhoods, nightlife, struggles and experiences that helped shape the members of the band.

Combat Zone was recorded at The Record Co. in Boston in January 2026 with engineer Jamie Rowe. The album combines traditional heavy metal, hard rock, modern aggression and direct storytelling, building upon the sound B.F. Raid established with its 2024 album, Raided Again.

The album includes “Bullets From the Board,” “Divebar Allstars,” “Down But Not Out,” “The Greatest Show in Town,” “On Causeway,” “Pillow Princess,” “Punchdrunk,” “The Day I Killed Brian Scott,” “Three Days Under” and “What You Crave.”

The first single, “Punchdrunk,” features a guest rap performance from Dave “Dizza” Allen, one half of the rap duo U.S.A. Decay. The collaboration brought Owens and Allen together nearly four decades after Owens played on U.S.A. Decay’s 1987 track “No Punks Allowed.”

The current B.F. Raid lineup features Bill Kotowski on vocals, Bruce Owens on guitar and keyboards, Matt “Moose” Howard on bass and Jamie Forbes on drums.

Growing Support at Home and Abroad

The additions by WNES and Estación Rock represent two complementary sides of B.F. Raid’s developing audience. WNES connects Combat Zone directly with the New England community that inspired the record, while Estación Rock carries the album’s music to rock and metal listeners in Mexico and other countries reached through its digital programming.

Together, the outlets demonstrate the continuing importance of independent radio, online programming and regional media projects. These platforms provide bands with an opportunity to reach listeners through human-curated programming while giving audiences a way to discover music beyond commercial playlists and mainstream radio formats.

“We put everything we had into Combat Zone, and every station, show and media outlet that shares it helps the album find another group of listeners,” Owens said. “Whether that support comes from right here in New England or from a program nearly 3,000 miles away in Mexico, we never take it for granted. We sincerely thank WNES, Claudio Laguna and Estación Rock for giving our music a home.”

About WNES — The Sound of New England:

WNES is an online radio show and media project created to provide a platform for local New England bands in a radio-style format. The project focuses on connecting regional artists with listeners and promoting the music currently being created throughout New England.

About Estación Rock:

Estación Rock is a rock and metal radio program based in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and produced by Claudio Ernesto Laguna Hinojos. Originally launched through Radio Sonora on September 6, 1986, the program returned in digital form in 2019. Estación Rock features classic music alongside new and independent bands from Mexico and around the world. Its programming, interviews and online presence have helped it build an audience across Mexico, Latin America, Europe and beyond.

About B.F. Raid:

B.F. Raid is a heavy metal band based in Dracut, Massachusetts, with roots in Malden and the greater Boston music scene. The band combines heavy metal and hard rock with songs inspired by real experiences, personal histories and the places that shaped its members. Combat Zone follows the band’s 2024 album, Raided Again.

Media Contact:

Bruce Owens

B.F. Raid

bruce@bfraid.com