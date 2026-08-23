Surgical Gowns Market Trends Shaping Infection Control Strategies in 2026

The global surgical gowns market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase to USD 2.0 billion in 2026. By 2033, the market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion, expanding at a 7.2% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest revenue share at 29.7% in 2025.

Demand for surgical gowns continues to rise as healthcare systems perform more inpatient and outpatient procedures while placing greater emphasis on infection prevention and protection against healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Why Is the Surgical Gowns Market Growing?

Several factors are contributing to sustained demand for surgical gowns across hospitals, surgical centers, and specialty healthcare facilities.

Increasing surgical activity: The growing number of inpatient and outpatient surgeries is directly expanding the requirement for protective apparel in operating and procedure rooms.

Greater emphasis on infection control: Hospitals are implementing stricter safety protocols to limit cross-contamination and reduce exposure to infectious materials.

Preference for disposable gowns: Single-use sterile gowns are increasingly favored because they provide convenient infection-control protection without requiring post-procedure laundering or reprocessing.

Expansion of healthcare access: In India, government-backed healthcare initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY) are helping expand access to medical treatment, supporting growth in surgical procedures and related medical consumables.

Infection Prevention Creates a Sustained Demand Opportunity

The global burden of HAIs remains an important factor influencing the adoption of protective medical apparel. Data published in Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health in February 2025 indicated that approximately 4 million patients are affected by HAIs annually in developed countries.

Research published in Infectious Medicine in June 2024 further reported that approximately 7%–10% of patients acquire at least one HAI during hospitalization. The associated mortality burden highlights the continuing importance of infection-prevention practices in healthcare facilities.

As hospitals strengthen infection-control procedures, demand for surgical gowns, particularly fluid-resistant and disposable products, is expected to remain strong during the forecast period.

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Segment Performance

The market’s leading categories in 2025 demonstrate a clear preference for convenient, high-protection surgical apparel.

Usability: Disposable gowns dominated with an 0% revenue share .

Disposable gowns dominated with an . Gown type: Fluid-resistant gowns held the leading position with a 9% revenue share .

Fluid-resistant gowns held the leading position with a . Material: Spunbond meltblown spunbond (SMS) accounted for the largest share at 3% .

Spunbond meltblown spunbond (SMS) accounted for the largest share at . Specialty: Cardiology represented the leading specialty segment with a 0% revenue share .

Cardiology represented the leading specialty segment with a . End use: Operating rooms generated the largest share at 8%.

The strong position of disposable and fluid-resistant gowns reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on reducing contamination risks while improving operational efficiency during surgical procedures.

Regional Outlook

North America Leads the Market

North America represented the largest regional market in 2025, accounting for 29.7% of global revenue. The U.S. held the largest share within the North American market, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, substantial surgical volumes, and stringent infection-control practices.

Asia Pacific Offers High-Growth Potential

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Rising healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, increasing access to surgical care, and government-supported healthcare programs are expected to strengthen regional demand.

India represents an important growth opportunity as expanded healthcare coverage contributes to higher utilization of hospitals and surgical services.

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Market Dynamics

The surgical gowns industry is experiencing steady growth because of the combination of rising procedure volumes, stronger infection-prevention awareness, and increasingly stringent hospital safety requirements. Demand is particularly strong for disposable, sterile, and fluid-resistant gowns used in operating rooms and ambulatory surgical centers.

At the same time, manufacturers face several challenges. Raw material price fluctuations, pricing pressure, and environmental concerns associated with single-use medical products can influence production costs and purchasing decisions. These factors are encouraging industry participants to consider material efficiency and more sustainable product-development approaches while maintaining the required level of barrier protection.

Product and Application Landscape

Surgical gowns are broadly differentiated according to usability, application, and healthcare setting.

By product type: Disposable gowns are designed for single use, while reusable gowns can undergo cleaning and reprocessing for multiple procedures.

By usage: Sterile gowns are primarily used in operating rooms and other procedures requiring a controlled sterile environment. Non-sterile gowns are generally used for examinations and lower-risk clinical activities.

By end user: Hospitals remain a major demand center, alongside ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies profiled in the surgical gowns market include:

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, LP

Medicom

Encompass Group, LLC.

Taromed

Cortex Products Solution Pvt. Ltd

Hubei Kangning Protective Products Co., Ltd.

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