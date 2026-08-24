Companion Animal Osteoarthritis Market Trends Shaping Pet Care in 2026

The global companion animal osteoarthritis market was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand from USD 3.4 billion in 2026 to USD 5.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 40.0% of global revenue.

Market expansion is being supported by advances in veterinary treatments, rising pet ownership expenditure, the growing humanization of companion animals, supportive veterinary programs and initiatives, and demographic changes among pets worldwide.

What Is Driving Market Growth?

Greater Investment in Pet Healthcare

The humanization of pets is encouraging owners to treat companion animals as family members and spend more on chronic-condition management. As a result, demand is increasing for specialized osteoarthritis therapies, long-term pain management, veterinary consultations, and mobility-support solutions.

Aging Companion Animal Population

Longer pet lifespans are contributing to a higher incidence of age-associated conditions, including osteoarthritis. The growing population of senior dogs and cats is consequently creating sustained demand for therapies designed to manage chronic joint pain, inflammation, and mobility limitations.

Progress in Veterinary Treatment

Advances in veterinary medicine are making osteoarthritis management increasingly targeted and effective. Pharmaceutical therapies, biologics, regenerative medicine, and non-pharmaceutical interventions are expanding the range of treatment options available to veterinarians and pet owners.

Regenerative approaches such as stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) have attracted increasing attention because of their potential to reduce inflammation and support joint healing. According to an American Veterinary Medical Association article published in February 2024, developments in regenerative medicine have contributed to improvements in the management of joint conditions such as osteoarthritis, including pain and mobility management.

Precision medicine is another emerging area. By tailoring treatment approaches to the characteristics and needs of individual animals, veterinarians can increasingly pursue more personalized osteoarthritis-management strategies.

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Segment and Regional Highlights

Canine animals remain the core market segment, accounting for 59.5% of the market in 2025, while the feline segment is expected to experience faster growth as awareness of osteoarthritis in cats increases.

Biologics led the product landscape with a 40.1% share in 2025. The segment is benefiting from continuing innovation in advanced veterinary therapeutics, including antibody-based and regenerative approaches.

Oral therapies dominated administration routes, representing 59.0% of the market in 2025. Injectable treatments, however, are gaining attention as advanced biologics and other veterinary therapies become more widely adopted.

Veterinary hospitals and clinics represented the leading distribution channel, reflecting the importance of professional diagnosis, treatment selection, monitoring, and long-term disease management.

North America remained the largest regional market in 2025 with a 40.0% revenue share. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth from 2026 to 2033, supported by evolving pet-care practices, increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure, and greater awareness of companion-animal diseases.

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Competitive Landscape

The companion animal osteoarthritis market includes established animal-health and veterinary pharmaceutical companies developing and commercializing treatments for pain, inflammation, mobility impairment, and chronic joint disease.

Key companies include:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health

American Regent, Inc.

Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co. Inc.)

Vetoquinol S.A.

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac

Biogenesis Bago

Ardent Animal Health, LLC

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