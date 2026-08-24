Elbyan Launched New Online Quran Classes for UK Children and Adults

United Kingdom —

Elbyan has launched the best online Quran classes in UK for children and adults. The classes help students learn the Quran from home.

Students can learn with a live Quran teacher online. Lessons are simple and easy to follow. They are made for kids, adults, and new learners.

The classes cover Quran reading, Tajweed, Quran recitation, Quran memorisation, Arabic, and Islamic studies.

Online Quran Classes for Kids

Elbyan offers online Quran classes in the UK for kids.

Kids can start with basic Arabic letters and sounds. They can also learn with Noorani Qaida.

Step by step, children can learn how to read Quran words and verses.

Lessons may cover:

Noorani Qaida

Arabic letters

Quran reading

Quran recitation

Tajweed

Short Surahs

Daily Duas

Quran memorisation

Basic Islamic studies

Kids can take lessons from home. This makes Quran learning easy for busy families.

Online Quran Classes for Adults

Elbyan also offers online Quran classes for adults in the UK.

Adults can start at any level. New students can learn Arabic letters first. Other students can work on Quran reading and Tajweed.

Each student can learn at a pace that works for them.

Adults can study from home. This can make it easier to fit Quran lessons around work and family time.

Learn Quran Online

Students can learn Quran online with a live teacher.

The teacher listens as the student reads. The teacher can point out errors and show the right way to read.

This gives students help during each lesson.

Online learning also means there is no need to travel to a Quran school.

Online Tajweed Classes

Tajweed helps students read the Quran in the right way.

Elbyan offers online Tajweed classes for kids and adults.

Quran Reading Classes

New learners can start with online Quran reading classes.

They can first learn Arabic letters and sounds. Next, they can learn how letters join to make words.

Students can then move on to Quran verses and Surahs.

This simple path can help both kids and adults learn Quran reading step by step.

Online Quran Memorisation Classes

Elbyan also offers online Quran memorisation classes.

Students can learn short Surahs or work on a larger Hifz goal.

A teacher can listen to each lesson and help fix errors. Students can also review old lessons to help them remember what they learn.

Flexible Quran Classes in the UK

Online classes can help busy UK families.

Children may have school. Adults may have work and family duties. Online lessons can make it easier to find time to study.

About Elbyan

Elbyan offers online Quran learning for children and adults.

Students can learn Quran reading, Tajweed, Quran recitation, Quran memorisation, Arabic, and Islamic studies.

Media Information:

Phone: +44 7344 909 600

Email: info@elbyan.org

Website:https://www.elbyan.co.uk/