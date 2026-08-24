AI in Cardiology Market: The 31.2% Growth Story Behind the Next Healthcare AI Revolution

AI in Cardiology Market Size and Growth Forecast

The AI in cardiology market reached USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow to USD 2.2 billion in 2026, before expanding to USD 14.8 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 31.2% between 2026 and 2033. North America is the largest regional market, holding a 46.8% revenue share, while Asia Pacific is projected to post the fastest regional growth over the forecast period. By component, hardware currently leads with a 36.9% share, though software is expected to grow the fastest. By application, diagnosis holds the largest share at 40.0%, while the prediction segment is forecast to expand fastest. By medical condition, ischemic heart disease and coronary artery disease (IHD/CAD) account for the largest share at 38.2%, while cardiac arrhythmias represent the fastest-growing condition segment.

This growth trajectory places the AI in cardiology market among the fastest-expanding segments in healthcare AI overall — growing at more than triple the pace of the broader AI in life science analytics market. That acceleration reflects both the scale of cardiovascular disease worldwide and the unusually rapid pace at which AI-powered cardiac tools are clearing regulatory approval.

What Is AI in Cardiology?

AI in cardiology refers to the application of artificial intelligence — including machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision — to detect, diagnose, predict, and manage cardiovascular disease. This includes AI-enabled ECG analysis, echocardiography automation, cardiac imaging interpretation, wearable heart monitors, and predictive risk-scoring tools used by cardiologists and primary care providers alike.

The AI in cardiology industry spans three core dimensions: component (hardware, software, services), application (diagnosis, prediction, drug discovery), and medical condition (ischemic heart disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias). Understanding how these dimensions interact is key to understanding where the market’s growth is actually concentrated.

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Why Is the AI in Cardiology Market Growing So Fast?

Rising Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates approximately 19.8 million CVD deaths occurred globally in 2022 — roughly 32% of all deaths. In the United States alone, the CDC recorded 919,032 cardiovascular deaths in 2023, equivalent to one in every three deaths nationally. This scale of disease burden is the single biggest driver of demand for AI-powered cardiology diagnostics, since traditional diagnostic methods simply cannot keep pace with the volume of patients requiring screening and monitoring.

Accelerating FDA and Regulatory Clearances

The AI in cardiology market has benefited from an unusually fast pace of regulatory clearance. In March 2026, Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for SmartHeart, an AI-powered cardiac MR planning solution. Around the same period, Heartflow received clearance for its Next Generation Plaque Analysis platform, AccurKardia received clearance for its AccurECG 2.0 AI-enabled rhythm interpretation platform, and Circle Cardiovascular received clearance for its cvi42 Plaque AI software for coronary CT angiography analysis. This clearance velocity signals that the FDA’s Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) pathway for cardiology AI has matured to the point where it is no longer the primary bottleneck to market entry.

Growing Payer Reimbursement Support

In January 2026, Aetna expanded coverage for Cleerly’s AI-QCT plaque analysis technology — a clear signal that payers are beginning to treat AI cardiology diagnostics as standard of care rather than experimental technology. As more insurers follow suit, broader reimbursement support will continue to accelerate clinical adoption across health systems of every size.

Rapid Technological Advancement in Cardiac Imaging and AI Algorithms

Continued advancement in machine learning and deep learning algorithms allows AI systems to process large volumes of cardiac imaging, ECG, and genetic data with high precision. This supports earlier detection, more accurate diagnosis, and increasingly personalized treatment planning for cardiovascular disease, and is a major reason cardiac imaging vendors continue to invest heavily in AI-native product development.

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AI in Cardiology Market Segmentation

By Component: Hardware Leads, Software Grows Fastest

The hardware segment held the largest share of the AI in cardiology market at 36.9% in 2025, led by AI-enabled wearable monitors, smart ECG machines, and AI-powered cardiac imaging systems. However, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2033, as AI algorithms are increasingly deployed across existing hardware installations without requiring new capital investment — a pattern that lets vendors scale software revenue faster than the underlying device market grows.

By Application: Diagnosis Leads, Prediction Is Fastest-Growing

Diagnosis applications accounted for 40.0% of AI in cardiology market share in 2025, covering AI analysis of ECGs, echocardiograms, and cardiac imaging to detect abnormalities. The prediction segment — AI models that identify at-risk patients before symptoms appear — is forecast to grow fastest, supported by emerging tools such as retinal-imaging-based cardiovascular risk assessment that can flag risk non-invasively and in minutes.

By Medical Condition: Ischemic Heart Disease Leads, Arrhythmias Grow Fastest

Ischemic heart disease and coronary artery disease (IHD/CAD) represent the largest medical condition segment in the AI in cardiology market, at 38.2% share in 2025. The cardiac arrhythmias segment, particularly atrial fibrillation detection, is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by AI-enabled ECG screening tools capable of population-scale deployment across both clinical and consumer devices.

AI in Cardiology Market by Region

North America dominates the AI in cardiology market, holding a 46.8% revenue share in 2025. This leadership position is underpinned by well-established healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of technologically advanced products, and an increasing number of regulatory approvals for AI-powered cardiology tools in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the AI in cardiology market over the forecast period. This growth is driven largely by demographic pressure — the region is home to an estimated 697 million people aged 60 or older, roughly 60% of the world’s older population, which is significantly increasing demand for cardiovascular disease detection and management tools.

Europe’s AI in cardiology market is expected to grow steadily, supported by strong regulatory backing for AI innovation, substantial funding from EU authorities and national governments, and well-established healthcare infrastructure across the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller but emerging markets, growing on the back of rising healthcare investment and expanding access to advanced diagnostic technology.

Key Companies in the AI in Cardiology Market

Leading companies operating in the AI in cardiology market include GE Healthcare, Heartflow Inc., IDOVEN, CardiAI, Ultromics Limited, Arterys Inc. (Tempus AI), Ultrasight, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vista AI, Viz.ai Inc., RSIP Vision, Cleerly Inc., Medical AI Co. Ltd., Anumana Inc., Aidoc, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., Eko Health Inc., and cardiomatics.com. These companies collectively shape product innovation, regulatory strategy, and reimbursement negotiations across the market.

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Key Takeaways

The AI in cardiology market is valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2033 at a 31.2% CAGR. North America leads the AI in cardiology market, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Hardware currently leads by component share, but software is the fastest-growing segment. Diagnosis leads by application, while prediction is the fastest-growing use case. Ultimately, rising cardiovascular disease burden, accelerating FDA clearances, and expanding payer reimbursement are the three primary forces driving AI in cardiology market growth through 2033.

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