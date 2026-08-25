Residual DNA Testing Market Trends Transforming Advanced Cell Therapy Quality Control

The global residual DNA testing market is entering a period of steady expansion as biopharmaceutical manufacturers place greater emphasis on product purity, regulatory compliance, and advanced contamination detection. The market was valued at USD 309.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 525.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 to 2033. The market is estimated to reach USD 332.3 million in 2026.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share at 48.3% in 2025, supported by a mature biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, stringent quality standards, and widespread adoption of advanced analytical technologies. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during 2026–2033 as biologics manufacturing capacity and regulatory infrastructure continue to expand.

What Is Driving Demand for Residual DNA Testing?

The growing production of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and gene therapies is creating stronger demand for sensitive residual DNA testing. These products are manufactured using biological host systems, which can introduce residual host-cell DNA into the final product. Testing is therefore essential for demonstrating product purity and supporting patient safety.

Three factors are particularly influential:

Expansion of biologics and biosimilars: Increasing approvals and production of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and gene therapies are expanding the need for impurity testing.

Increasing approvals and production of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and gene therapies are expanding the need for impurity testing. Tighter regulatory requirements: Regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, maintain strict expectations for controlling host-cell DNA impurities.

Regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, maintain strict expectations for controlling host-cell DNA impurities. Advances in analytical technologies: More sensitive qPCR assays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and automated workflows are improving detection capabilities while reducing turnaround times and potential manual errors.

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Market Structure and Leading Segments

Residual DNA testing solutions span multiple product categories and testing applications. The market is segmented by product and service, testing type, technology, and application.

By product and service, the market includes instruments, consumables, and software. Consumables represented the largest category, accounting for 41.1% of the market in 2025, reflecting recurring demand for testing reagents and assay components.

By technology, PCR led the market with a 42.4% share in 2025. PCR-based methods remain widely used because of their sensitivity, specificity, reproducibility, and suitability for routine quality-control testing.

By application, monoclonal antibodies held the largest share at 45.1% in 2025. The continued expansion of monoclonal antibody development and commercial manufacturing is supporting the segment’s leading position.

Testing workflows also cover raw material testing, bulk lot release testing, and final product release testing, with applications spanning DNA extraction, DNA detection, and other quality-control processes.

Biologics and Gene Therapies Reshape Testing Requirements

The rapid growth of biologics and gene therapy pipelines is one of the strongest structural drivers of the residual DNA testing market. Manufacturing platforms used for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapies rely on host cells or other biological systems. As a result, manufacturers need reliable methods to identify and quantify residual host-cell DNA.

The expansion from clinical development to commercial-scale manufacturing is also increasing the importance of standardized and reproducible quality-control workflows. For gene therapies and genetically modified cell therapies in particular, highly sensitive analytical methods are becoming increasingly important because of complex manufacturing processes and stringent product-quality expectations.

The continued use of qPCR and emerging NGS-based approaches is expected to strengthen testing capabilities. Automation is also becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to improve throughput, consistency, and laboratory efficiency.

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Regional Outlook

North America remains the leading regional market, capturing 48.3% of global revenue in 2025, with the U.S. representing the largest country-level market in the region. Its leadership reflects substantial biopharmaceutical production, established quality-control infrastructure, and strong regulatory oversight.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2033. Expanding biologics manufacturing, increasing investments in pharmaceutical infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced analytical technologies are creating new opportunities for residual DNA testing providers.

Competitive Landscape

The residual DNA testing market includes established life sciences and analytical testing companies that provide instruments, reagents, assays, testing services, and laboratory technologies. Key companies profiled in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

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