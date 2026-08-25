From Shenzhen to Jakarta: 400+ Exhibitors to Showcase Next-Gen Lifestyle Products at RX Huabo Indonesia Fair 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2026-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — As Southeast Asia evolves into a dynamic consumer market, the demand for design-driven products is surging. To bridge global supply with regional demand, the 3rd RX Huabo Asia Gift & Home Fair–Indonesia returns to Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) from September 3–5, 2026.

Co-located with the 2026 China (Indonesia) International E-commerce Industry Expo, the fair covers 25,000 square meters, featuring 400+ international exhibitors from China, South Korea, and beyond.

As the strategic overseas extension of the Shenzhen International Gifts & Home Products Fair—China’s flagship event attracting over 200,000 global buyers per edition—RX Huabo brings a proven sourcing ecosystem to Indonesia.

“Southeast Asia is no longer just a manufacturing base; it has its own unique lifestyle demands,” said David Yuan, Senior Vice President of RX Huabo. “This fair bridges agile, design-driven supply chains directly with the region’s fastest-growing retailers and e-commerce platforms.”

Pop-Culture IPs: Turning Function into Emotional Value

For retailers and e-commerce sellers, high-margin products often start with cultural relevance. KACO will showcase a vibrant portfolio featuring globally-released collaborations with Ultraman, Coca-Cola, and Sprite, alongside its interactive novelty pens. These products demonstrate how functional stationery is evolving into a medium for emotional engagement and fun. This reflects a broader Southeast Asian trend where iconic IPs are becoming powerful drivers for offline retail and gifting.

Elevating the Everyday: Catering to a Growing Middle Class

Driven by Indonesia’s rapidly expanding middle class, demand is shifting from basic cookware to aesthetically pleasing kitchen solutions. DESLON will answer this trend directly, showcasing a refined portfolio of cookware, cutlery, and small appliances that blend daily practicality with modern, lifestyle-oriented design.

Agile Supply Chains: Scaling Trends into Shelf-Ready Products

Capitalizing on the explosive global demand for premium drinkware in recent years, D.KADI will showcase its viral anti-scald and insulated series. The brand highlights how agile manufacturers can rapidly capture trending, ergonomic designs and scale them into customized, market-ready products for different regions.

Beyond the Show Floor: Year-Round Sourcing

RX Huabo Indonesia is more than a three-day event; it is an entry point into a massive sourcing network. Trade professionals are encouraged to secure complimentary passes early via the official website before September 1, 2026.

Additionally, visitors can contact the event organizers to unlock RX Huabo’s year-round sourcing matchmaking services, gaining direct access to a curated network of tens of thousands of premium lifestyle suppliers.

Visit official website for more information: https://indonesia.rxhuabo.com.cn/#