LED Lighting Market Trends: From Energy Savings to Connected Lighting Systems

Whether you’re a facilities manager planning a retrofit, a homebuilder specifying fixtures, or an investor sizing up the lighting sector, the same question keeps coming up: is LED lighting still a growth story, or has the market already matured? The data says growth story — the global LED lighting market is valued at USD 106.9 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 197.0 billion by 2033, an 8.0% CAGR. But where that growth is concentrated has shifted meaningfully, and understanding that shift matters more than the headline number if you’re the one making a purchasing decision. This guide breaks the market down the way a buyer actually needs to see it.

Are You Buying for New Construction or Retrofit?

This is the single most consequential split in the entire market, and the data tells two different stories depending on which side you’re on.

New installation currently holds the larger revenue share. Factories, warehouses, offices, airports, metro systems, and stadiums are increasingly built LED-native from day one — it’s no longer a value-add spec, it’s baseline. If you’re speccing a new build, you’re buying into the market’s largest, most established segment, with mature supply chains and predictable pricing.

Retrofit, however, is the faster-growing segment, and the reason is pure return-on-investment math. Businesses operating large existing spaces — warehouses, retail chains, office parks — get outsized energy and maintenance savings from swapping legacy lighting, since LEDs routinely run past 50,000 hours versus a fraction of that for incandescent or fluorescent fixtures. If you’re the buyer here, the calculus isn’t “should I switch” anymore, it’s “how fast does this pay for itself” — and the answer, increasingly, is fast enough that retrofit projects are getting greenlit on operating-budget savings alone, without needing a capital-improvement business case.

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Lamps or Luminaires?

Luminaires — the complete fixture assembly, not just the bulb — hold the dominant 58.5% revenue share, driven by street lighting, high-bay industrial fixtures, and troffers tied to commercial construction and smart-city infrastructure buildout. The U.S. Department of Energy projects LED lamps and luminaires will account for 84% of all lighting installations by 2035, and notes LED lighting already saved 1.1 quads of energy in a single year, worth roughly USD 12 billion in consumer savings — a data point that undersells how far this transition still has to run even after a decade-plus of adoption.

Lamps, meanwhile, are the fastest-growing product category, powered almost entirely by residential uptake. This is worth flagging separately from luminaires because it’s a genuinely different buyer: a homeowner replacing bulbs is optimizing for cost and simplicity, not the smart-city infrastructure integration driving luminaire demand. Two different demand curves are being reported under one market number, and conflating them leads to bad forecasting for anyone specifically targeting one segment or the other.

Where Are You Buying — Online or Offline?

Offline sourcing still leads, and not because of inertia. Contractors and interior designers doing bulk commercial orders rely on physical suppliers for logistics coordination, timely dispatch, and — critically — physical quality verification before a large order ships. Offline suppliers also tend to offer flexible payment terms that matter to small contractors managing phased project budgets.

Online is the fastest-growing channel, though, and the mechanism is informational, not just transactional: e-commerce platforms and specialized lighting sites now provide detailed specs, installation guides, and energy-savings calculators that let buyers self-serve a purchasing decision that used to require a sales conversation. For residential and small-commercial buyers, this shift is already largely complete. For large bulk industrial orders, offline sourcing’s logistics and quality-verification advantages remain difficult to replicate online — which suggests this isn’t a channel destined to fully flip, but rather one that’s segmenting cleanly by order size and buyer sophistication.

Commercial or Residential Spec?

Commercial holds the largest end-use share today, driven by regulatory compliance requirements for office lighting quality and the specialized high-brightness needs of exhibition, museum, and gallery lighting. Residential, however, is the fastest-growing end-use segment — and the efficiency numbers explain why. Homes today typically use LEDs rated above 90–100 lm/W, while developed-market adoption is increasingly shifting toward 110–130 lm/W fixtures. Combined with the rise of smart-home ecosystems — Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit integration are now standard expectations rather than premium features — residential lighting has moved from a commodity replacement purchase to a connected-home category with recurring engagement, which is a meaningfully different value proposition for both manufacturers and buyers than it was five years ago.

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The Overlooked Driver: Medical and Institutional Retrofits

Most coverage of this market focuses on construction and residential demand, but there’s a specific institutional replacement cycle worth calling out: hospitals. Traditional halogen surgical and examination lighting produces excessive heat and draws 50–100 watts per bulb, creating real discomfort for medical staff during long procedures. Manufacturers are now integrating LEDs into surgical lights, examination lamps, phototherapy units, and endoscopic equipment specifically to solve this heat-and-power problem — a niche but high-value replacement cycle that isn’t captured in general commercial lighting narratives but represents a durable, non-discretionary demand source independent of construction cycles or energy-price swings.

Regional Buying Considerations

Asia Pacific dominates with 39.9% of global revenue, led by China’s manufacturing scale, which keeps regional LED pricing structurally lower than in other markets — a relevant fact for any global buyer benchmarking supplier quotes. India is forecast to grow fastest of any major national market at 9.0% CAGR, driven by domestic smart-lighting product launches. In North America and Europe, the buying conversation is shifting from “should we adopt LED” to “how do we integrate LED with IoT and building-automation systems” — meaning specification decisions increasingly involve IT and facilities teams jointly, not lighting procurement alone.

Companies to Know

Acuity Brands, Signify Holding (owner of the Philips lighting brand), and Panasonic Corporation lead the established tier, alongside Cree Lighting, Hubbell, and Zumtobel Group. On the emerging side, Halonix Technologies and YEELIGHT are pushing specialized product lines — Halonix in functional novelty bulbs (inverter, speaker, motion-radar), YEELIGHT in the smart and entertainment lighting niche. Recent product moves are worth watching directly: Signify’s May 2025 launch of Europe’s first recycled-plastic LED tube (roughly 40% post-consumer recycled content) signals sustainability is becoming a genuine spec criterion in commercial and institutional lighting procurement, not just a marketing claim.

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