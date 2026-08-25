Ammonium Sulfate Market Analysis Shows Solid Segment Dominance

The global Ammonium Sulfate Market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a 6.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 37.9% revenue share in 2025, while China held the largest country share.

A Dual-Nutrient Fertilizer Supporting Crop Productivity

Ammonium sulfate supplies nitrogen and sulfur, making it an important fertilizer for addressing nutrient deficiencies in agricultural soils. Sulfur deficiency is becoming a growing concern in regions affected by intensive cultivation and reduced atmospheric sulfur deposition.

This dual-nutrient capability allows farmers to address two essential crop requirements through one fertilizer application.

Segment Story: Solid Products Lead

The solid segment represented 92.4% of market revenue in 2025. Its strong position comes from its effectiveness as a fertilizer, ease of application, and storage advantages.

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The liquid segment is expected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR, supported by applications in water treatment, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

On the application side, fertilizers accounted for 70.5% of revenue in 2025, maintaining ammonium sulfate’s position as an agriculture-focused product.

But another application is gaining momentum: pharmaceuticals, which is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR from 2026 to 2033 due to applications in drug formulation, protein purification, buffering, and wastewater treatment.

From Farm Inputs to Industrial Applications

Ammonium sulfate is also used in:

Water treatment | Chemical manufacturing | Wood preservation | Flame retardants | Pharmaceuticals | Food processing

Its industrial versatility creates additional revenue opportunities alongside fertilizer consumption.

Production Technology Adds Another Dimension

Advancements in production processes are influencing the industry. Vacuum thermal stripping and vacuum absorption enable efficient production of high-purity ammonium sulfate granules.

Vacuum thermal stripping can extract ammonia from digestate and absorb it into sulfuric acid to form high-quality crystals.

At the same time, production remains dependent on the crude oil industry for energy and raw materials. This dependency creates opportunities to optimize processes, reduce carbon footprints, and incorporate renewable energy sources and bio-based raw materials.

Regional Growth Map

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific held the largest share at 37.9% in 2025. Agricultural activity, fertilizer demand, industrialization, population growth, and government support for sustainable agriculture are driving regional consumption.

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China: China maintained a leading position due to its large agricultural sector, food-production requirements, fertilizer consumption, and efforts to improve agricultural productivity.

Europe: Europe is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2033. Sustainable farming regulations and the emphasis on reducing environmental impacts support ammonium sulfate demand.

France: France led the European market in 2025, supported by its agricultural base, including vineyards and cereal production.

North America: North America is expected to grow significantly as farmers increasingly focus on sustainable agriculture and soil health. The U.S. dominated the regional market in 2025, supported by agricultural activity, fertilizer demand, sustainability programs, and agricultural technology innovation.

Market Dynamics at a Glance

Growth driver: Rising sulfur deficiency in agricultural soils is increasing demand for nitrogen-and-sulfur fertilizers.

Key restraint: Alternative nitrogen fertilizers can limit ammonium sulfate adoption.

Growth opportunity: Expanding specialty crop cultivation can create higher fertilizer demand.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo Corporation, Lanxess, and Domo Chemicals.

Evonik produces liquid ammonium sulfate solutions such as blueSulfate and potassium-based fertilizers, while Sumitomo Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products including fertilizers.

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

Market participants are focusing on partnerships, collaborations, R&D, production optimization, geographical expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions.

Market Outlook

The ammonium sulfate market is positioned for steady expansion as agricultural producers focus on crop productivity, balanced nutrient management, and soil health. Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market, while pharmaceutical and industrial applications provide additional avenues for growth.

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