Medical Tourism Market Opportunities Rise With Personalized Healthcare Packages

Medical tourism is becoming an increasingly important part of the global healthcare landscape as patients travel across borders for treatments that combine affordability, advanced medical technologies, specialized expertise, and personalized care.

The global Medical Tourism Market was valued at USD 34.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 126.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a 14.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2035. Turkey dominated the market with a 13.5% revenue share in 2025.

The growth is being supported by high healthcare costs in developed countries, limited insurance coverage for elective procedures, access to sophisticated healthcare facilities, and shorter treatment pathways in international destinations.

Why Are Patients Traveling Abroad for Healthcare?

For many medical tourists, cost remains a central consideration. Countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, India, and Turkey provide treatments at considerably lower costs while offering advanced healthcare services and skilled medical professionals.

For example, the source data indicates that angioplasty can cost around USD 55,000–57,000 in the U.S., compared with approximately USD 2,500–3,500 in Malaysia. Patients traveling from America and Europe to destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Thailand can achieve medical cost savings of around 55% to 70%.

The opportunity extends beyond price. International patients are increasingly looking for sophisticated equipment, breakthrough medicines, personalized treatment packages, superior hospitality, and end-to-end assistance.

Cosmetic Treatments Lead Medical Tourism

The cosmetic segment accounted for 24.2% of market revenue in 2025, making it the largest treatment category.

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Demand is being supported by growing awareness of personal care, anti-aging procedures, and the high cost of cosmetic treatments in developed countries. Procedures include:

Liposuction | Abdominoplasty | Breast augmentation | Gluteal augmentation | Acne treatments | Body fat reduction

At the same time, the infertility segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Advances in medicine and communication are making cross-border fertility services more accessible, while countries such as India, Thailand, Turkey, and Singapore are offering favorable healthcare policies and treatment options.

Private Healthcare Providers Take the Lead

Private service providers held the largest market share at 54.8% in 2025 and are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Technology Is Reshaping Medical Tourism

Artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and data analytics are increasingly influencing how international patients access healthcare.

Digital health platforms can support:

Online consultations

Appointment scheduling

Health-record management

Treatment coordination

Cross-border communication

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Waiting Times Create Another Opportunity

Long waiting periods for medical procedures in developed countries are encouraging some patients to consider treatment abroad. Delays can be particularly significant for procedures such as orthopedic and dental treatments.

The source data notes that waiting periods for non-essential surgeries can extend to 18 months in the UK and up to two years in Australia and Canada.

For patients seeking timely treatment, destinations offering accessible healthcare services can therefore become attractive alternatives.

Turkey Leads the Global Market: Turkey accounted for the largest country-level revenue share at 13.5% in 2025.

Istanbul, Antalya, and Ankara have developed into important medical tourism hubs. The country’s combination of comparatively affordable treatment, healthcare services, tourism infrastructure, and successful procedures has strengthened its international appeal.

Popular treatments include aesthetic surgery, hair transplantation, dental care, bariatric surgery, and ophthalmology. Cosmetic surgery generates a particularly significant portion of Turkey’s medical tourism revenue.

Asia Pacific Remains a Major Medical Tourism Hub: Thailand and Malaysia are highlighted as important destinations because they combine lower treatment costs with skilled surgeons and established healthcare facilities.

Thailand has become particularly prominent in fertility and aesthetic procedures, while Malaysia attracts international patients through comparatively affordable treatments and specialized healthcare services.

India is also developing as an important medical tourism destination, combining modern and traditional healthcare practices. Government initiatives involving health, wellness, AYUSH, and healthcare infrastructure are supporting the country’s positioning in international medical travel.

Mexico Attracts North American Patients: Mexico’s proximity to the U.S. gives it an important advantage in attracting medical tourists from North America.

Lower treatment costs are a major factor. According to the source content, dental care can be up to 70% cheaper than in the U.S., while cosmetic surgery can be up to 75% cheaper.

This cost differential is strengthening Mexico’s appeal among patients seeking affordable treatment closer to home.

Key Medical Tourism Companies

MOHW Hengchun Tourism Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

Raffles Medical Group

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

The Road Ahead

The medical tourism market is moving toward a model where affordability, advanced healthcare, digital access, specialized treatment, and personalized support converge. As patients continue looking for alternatives to expensive or delayed healthcare in their home countries, international destinations with established medical infrastructure and comprehensive patient services are positioned to capture growing demand.

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