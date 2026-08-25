Mining Chemicals Market Gains From Growing Lithium, Copper, and Cobalt Demand

The global Mining Chemicals Market is expanding as demand for critical minerals rises across electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced electronics. Lithium, copper, and cobalt are becoming increasingly important, encouraging mining companies to improve mineral extraction and processing efficiency.

At a Glance

2025 market size: USD 12.9 billion

2033 projected size: USD 23.2 billion

CAGR: 7.7% from 2026 to 2033

Leading region: Asia Pacific, with 37.1% revenue share in 2025

Leading ore type: Iron, with 19.0% revenue share

Leading application: Explosives and drilling, with 35.9% revenue share

What Is Changing in Mineral Processing?

Mining operations are increasingly using flotation reagents, leaching agents, and solvent extractants to improve mineral recovery. At the same time, pressure to reduce waste, conserve water, and comply with environmental regulations is increasing demand for high-performance and eco-friendly chemical solutions.

This creates a market where chemical performance is closely connected with both ore recovery and sustainable mining practices.

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Where Demand Is Concentrated

Iron Remains the Largest Ore Type

The iron segment accounted for 19.0% of market revenue in 2025. Its leading position is supported by continued steel demand from construction, automotive, and infrastructure.

High-volume iron ore extraction requires processing chemicals, flotation reagents, and grinding aids to improve yield and operational efficiency.

Phosphate, meanwhile, is gaining momentum, with a projected revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Rising fertilizer demand and agricultural productivity are increasing the need for efficient phosphate extraction and beneficiation.

Application Snapshot

Explosives & Drilling → 35.9% share in 2025

This application remains the largest part of the market because drilling and blasting are fundamental to mineral extraction and mine development. Large-scale mining projects therefore generate consistent demand for specialized chemicals supporting efficient operations.

Water Treatment → 7.9% CAGR

Water treatment is emerging as a faster-growing opportunity. Mining companies are increasingly focused on process-water treatment, recycling, environmental compliance, and reducing the impact of mining activities.

Regional Growth Map

Asia Pacific leads today.

The region captured 37.1% of global revenue in 2025, supported by extensive mining operations and strong demand for coal, iron ore, copper, and rare earth elements. Industrialization, infrastructure development, and the region’s importance in battery and renewable-energy supply chains continue to support mineral extraction.

China remains a major contributor because of its position in coal, rare earth elements, and base-metal production and processing. Strong domestic demand, battery-material refining capacity, mining investments, and resource-security priorities support chemical consumption.

North America is increasingly focused on domestic critical-mineral supply chains. Lithium, cobalt, and nickel are receiving greater attention alongside clean-energy, electric-vehicle, and mining investments.

Europe is emphasizing sustainable mining, recycling, secondary resource recovery, and reduced dependence on imported raw materials. Bio-based reagents and low-toxicity formulations are gaining attention.

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Latin America benefits from substantial copper, lithium, iron ore, and precious-metal reserves, while Middle East & Africa offer opportunities through expanding exploration, infrastructure development, and modernization of mining operations.

The Sustainability Opportunity

Environmental requirements are changing the competitive landscape. Mining companies need chemical solutions that can improve mineral recovery while reducing waste and water consumption.

This is creating opportunities for suppliers developing:

High-performance flotation reagents

Water-efficient processing chemicals

Sustainable extraction solutions

Low-toxicity formulations

Advanced dust suppression chemicals

Solutions supporting water recycling

Untapped mineral-rich regions and investments in sustainable mining technologies are also giving suppliers opportunities to establish long-term relationships with emerging mining operations.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with global companies competing alongside regional and specialized suppliers. Technical expertise, product portfolios, supply-chain capabilities, and application knowledge remain important competitive factors.

Companies are increasingly emphasizing sustainable reagents, customized formulations, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging mining regions.

Key Companies

BASF SE

Ashland

Dow

Cytec Solvay Group (Solvay)

Arkema

BASF offers mineral-processing solutions including flotation reagents and solvent extractants, with emphasis on recovery, processing efficiency, and sustainable product development. Ashland focuses on specialty additives and performance solutions designed to improve separation efficiency, reduce water usage, and support customized mineral-processing applications.

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

Market Outlook

The mining chemicals market is positioned for continued expansion as critical minerals become increasingly important to electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, and industrial development. The combination of rising mineral extraction, sustainability requirements, water-management priorities, and technological advancement is creating opportunities for chemical suppliers across established and emerging mining regions.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.