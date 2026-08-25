Noah Noor Health Services Brings Personalised Companion Care Services

Posted on 2026-08-25 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Noah Noor Health Services is proud to provide Personalised Companion Care Services across Melbourne. The service helps older people, people living with disability, and people recovering from illness enjoy life at home with friendly support and care.

The goal is simple. Help people stay independent, feel connected, and enjoy each day with confidence.

Companion Care That Feels Like Family

Many people spend long hours alone. Some feel lonely after losing a partner. Others need help because of age, disability, or illness.

A friendly support worker can make a big difference.

Companion care gives people someone to talk to, spend time with, and enjoy everyday life. A caring companion can visit at home, go for walks, help with shopping, or enjoy hobbies together.

The focus is not only on care. It is also about friendship, kindness, and respect.

Care Made for Every Person

Every person is different. That is why Noah Noor Health Services creates a care plan for each client.

Support can include:

  • Friendly conversation
  • Social visits
  • Help with shopping
  • Transport to appointments
  • Meal preparation
  • Daily living support
  • Community outings
  • Medication reminders
  • Emotional support
  • Help after leaving hospital

Clients receive only the support they need.

Helping Older People Live at Home

Many older Australians want to stay in their own homes.

Companion care helps make this possible.

Support workers help seniors:

  • Feel less lonely
  • Stay active
  • Enjoy daily routines
  • Build confidence
  • Stay safe at home
  • Join community activities
  • Keep their independence

Families also feel more relaxed knowing their loved one is not alone.

Supporting NDIS Participants

Noah Noor Health Services also provides NDIS Companion Care Services.

Support workers help participants:

  • Build confidence
  • Learn daily life skills
  • Join community programs
  • Meet new people
  • Reach personal goals
  • Live more independently

Each service follows the participant’s NDIS plan and personal choices.

Support After Hospital

Coming home from hospital can be hard.

Companion care gives extra help during recovery.

Support may include:

  • Friendly company
  • Meal preparation
  • Transport to appointments
  • Daily wellbeing checks
  • Help with light household tasks
  • Emotional encouragement

This support helps people recover safely at home.

Why Families Trust Noah Noor Health Services

Families choose Noah Noor Health Services because the team provides kind, reliable, and professional care.

The service offers:

  • Friendly support workers
  • Personalised care plans
  • Flexible care options
  • Respect and dignity
  • Reliable home visits
  • High-quality disability support
  • In-home aged care
  • NDIS support services

Every client is treated with kindness and respect.

Better Days Through Better Companionship

Good company can improve health and happiness.

Regular visits help people feel connected. They enjoy talking, laughing, and taking part in everyday life.

Companion care supports emotional wellbeing, builds confidence, and helps people continue living safely at home.

About Noah Noor Health Services

Noah Noor Health Services is a trusted provider of Disability Support Services, NDIS Support Services, and In-Home Aged Care Services in Melbourne.

The organisation provides personalised care that helps people live safely, comfortably, and independently.

Media Contact

Phone: +61 402 742 264

Email: shemnoor@yahoo.com.au 

Website:https://www.noahnoorhealthservices.com/services/companion-care-services/

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