Pulse Oximeter Market Disruption: Can Connected Devices Redefine the Traditional Pulse Oximeter?

The pulse oximeter market is no longer simply a story about fingertip devices and the pandemic-era rush to monitor blood oxygen levels at home. Valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2033, advancing at a 5.4% CAGR.

At first glance, that looks like a relatively steady growth story. But beneath the headline numbers, the pulse oximeter market is undergoing meaningful changes in technology, healthcare delivery, product design, and regulatory expectations.

The pandemic certainly created an extraordinary short-term demand surge. However, the factors supporting long-term expansion are much broader. From remote patient monitoring and wearable devices to improved accuracy across diverse skin tones, several assumptions about pulse oximeters no longer hold up.

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Here are six myths the latest market data challenges.

Myth 1: The Pulse Oximeter Boom Was a COVID-Era Spike That’s Now Fading

Reality: COVID-19 created a demand shock, not the foundation of today’s growth.

The pandemic dramatically increased public awareness of pulse oximeters. In the U.S., weekly sales of fingertip pulse oximeters jumped 506% during one period in the early pandemic, followed by another 168% increase the following week. Retailers including Walgreens, CVS, and Target experienced shortages and backorders as consumers rushed to obtain devices. But this extraordinary spike should not be confused with the market’s long-term trajectory.

The more durable growth driver is the expanding global burden of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Cardiovascular disease affects more than 500 million people worldwide and is responsible for approximately 20.5 million deaths annually. That creates a structural need for oxygen and heart-rate monitoring that exists independently of COVID-19. The pandemic accelerated awareness and adoption, but it did not create the underlying demand.

Myth 2: A Pulse Oximeter Is a Pulse Oximeter — the Technology Isn’t Really Changing

Reality: Sensor technology is opening new possibilities for where and how oxygen levels are measured.

Traditional fingertip pulse oximeters primarily use transmittance technology, sending light through tissue to estimate blood oxygen saturation. Reflectance pulse oximetry takes a different approach by measuring light reflected from tissue. That distinction has important practical implications.

Reflectance sensors can be positioned on areas such as the forehead or chest, potentially making them useful when peripheral circulation is inadequate and fingertip measurements become difficult. The technology is also supporting the development of wearable and wireless monitoring formats.

For example, continuous monitoring devices such as OxiWear’s wireless solution combine optical sensing with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing oxygen saturation and heart-rate information to be transmitted to smartphones.

The result is a pulse oximeter category that is becoming less tied to the traditional fingertip clip and increasingly integrated into connected healthcare.

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Myth 3: Hospitals Are Where Almost All Pulse Oximeter Growth Is Happening

Reality: Hospitals remain dominant, but home care is gaining momentum faster.

Hospitals currently account for the largest end-use share, at approximately 42.0%. Intensive care units, surgical environments, emergency departments, and post-anesthesia care continue to depend heavily on reliable oxygen monitoring. However, the fastest-growing opportunity is increasingly outside traditional hospital walls.

The expansion of remote patient monitoring (RPM) is creating new demand for connected pulse oximeters that can transmit patient data directly to healthcare providers. These systems are particularly relevant for people managing chronic respiratory conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and post-operative recovery.

A notable example is Prevounce Health’s Pylo OX1-LTE, launched in August 2024. The cellular-connected pulse oximeter was developed specifically for RPM applications, supporting monitoring for conditions such as COPD and asthma.

This shift is significant because manufacturers are increasingly designing products around home-based monitoring rather than simply adapting conventional hospital equipment for household use.

Myth 4: Portable Pulse Oximeters Have Already Replaced Bedside Systems

Reality: Portable devices are expanding faster, but bedside systems still dominate established clinical environments.

Portable pulse oximeters are gaining ground, but they have not yet displaced tabletop and bedside systems. Bedside devices account for approximately 56.8% of revenue, reflecting their continued importance in intensive care, operating rooms, and post-anesthesia environments where continuous and integrated monitoring is essential.

Clinical performance also remains a major reason for their continued adoption. For instance, research involving Medtronic’s Nellcor bedside systems reported stable signal readings across tested cases, with stabilization averaging around 15 seconds.

Portable devices, however, are expanding into settings where traditional bedside systems were never widely deployed. Fingertip monitors, handheld devices, and wearables are increasingly being used in home care, long-term care, and remote monitoring. Their growth therefore represents more than a simple replacement cycle.

The market is expanding into new healthcare environments rather than merely shifting from bedside equipment to portable alternatives.

Myth 5: Pulse Oximetry Is a Mature Technology With Accuracy Issues Mostly Solved

Reality: Accuracy across different skin tones has become one of the industry’s most important technical and regulatory issues.

Perhaps the most consequential misconception is that pulse oximetry accuracy is no longer a major concern. Regulators have increasingly focused on potential differences in readings across skin pigmentation. In February 2024, an FDA advisory panel specifically examined concerns surrounding pulse oximeter accuracy in people with darker skin tones.

The issue has also received attention in the UK, where the Department of Health and Social Care considered findings from an independent equity review and moved toward stronger accuracy expectations for devices used by the NHS.

This is not simply a historical technical problem. It is actively influencing device development, testing, regulatory requirements, and purchasing decisions.

Manufacturers are responding by developing sensing technologies intended to improve performance across diverse patient populations. BodiMetrics, for example, received FDA clearance for its Circul Pro Ring in September 2023, highlighting LED technology designed to support measurement across different skin tones. For device manufacturers and healthcare buyers, accuracy and inclusivity are therefore becoming increasingly important differentiators.

Myth 6: Market Growth Is Mainly About Consumer Wearables Catching Up With Medical Devices

Reality: The bigger trend is medical-grade sensing moving into consumer-friendly form factors.

It is tempting to view consumer wearables as less sophisticated products gradually approaching the capabilities of clinical equipment. The current direction suggests something different.

Medical-grade sensing technologies are increasingly being miniaturized and incorporated into products designed for consumers and near-consumer healthcare applications.

In November 2023, Owlet’s Dream Sock received FDA De Novo clearance as an over-the-counter infant monitoring device using pulse oximetry technology and caregiver alerts. Masimo’s Stork also received FDA clearance in May 2024 for monitoring healthy infants, leveraging oximetry technology associated with the company’s clinical and neonatal applications.

The broader pattern is clear: established clinical sensing technology is moving into smaller, more accessible, connected products. Instead of consumer wearables slowly proving themselves in healthcare, hospital-grade technologies are increasingly being adapted for consumer environments.

Regional Outlook: Where Is Pulse Oximeter Demand Growing?

Regional performance adds another layer to the market story.

North America accounts for approximately 39.0% of global revenue, supported by chronic respiratory disease prevalence, established healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of remote patient monitoring.

Asia Pacific, meanwhile, is expected to record the fastest growth. The opportunity extends beyond consumer and clinical device sales into broader public-health applications.

Research cited by the Asian Development Bank found that oxygen-improvement programs incorporating pulse oximetry were associated with a 48% reduction in hospital pneumonia mortality among children under five.

That type of outcome helps explain why pulse oximetry is increasingly viewed in parts of Asia Pacific as an important healthcare infrastructure tool rather than simply an individual monitoring device.

Competitive Landscape: Who Is Shaping the Pulse Oximeter Market?

The competitive environment includes established medical-device companies such as Medtronic, Masimo, Koninklijke Philips, GE HealthCare, Nonin, and Nihon Kohden.

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But competition is no longer centered exclusively on traditional hospital monitoring equipment. Partnerships and new applications indicate that pulse oximetry is becoming part of a broader connected-data ecosystem. In May 2024, Masimo collaborated with Medable to integrate its MightySat Rx pulse oximeter into evidence-generation platforms supporting eight large-scale oncology clinical trials across 25 countries. The development illustrates how pulse oximetry can extend beyond routine bedside monitoring into clinical research, continuous data collection, remote care, and digital health platforms.

What the Pulse Oximeter Market Really Looks Like

The numbers tell a more nuanced story than the pandemic-era image of a fingertip device sitting in every household. A USD 3.9 billion market in 2025, projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2033 at a 5.4% CAGR, reflects steady expansion supported by several long-term shifts. The biggest opportunities are emerging around remote patient monitoring, home healthcare, wearable sensing, connected devices, measurement accuracy, and broader clinical applications.

At the same time, traditional bedside systems remain critical, hospitals continue to represent the largest end-use segment, and regulatory scrutiny is pushing manufacturers to address accuracy across diverse patient populations.

The future of the pulse oximeter market, therefore, is not simply about selling more fingertip monitors. It is about making oxygen monitoring more connected, more portable, more inclusive, and more deeply integrated into everyday healthcare delivery.