Airway Management Devices Market: The Growing Role of Advanced Airway Technology in Emergency Care

Most market reports describe the airway management devices industry by product category — supraglottic devices, endotracheal tubes, laryngoscopes. That’s accurate, but it obscures how the market actually functions in practice: as a chain of decisions clinicians make in sequence, from the operating room to the emergency department to a patient’s living room. The global airway management devices market — valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2025, forecast to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2033 at 6.1% CAGR — is best understood by following that chain. Here’s how it plays out, and what’s changing at each link.

The Operating Room, Before Anesthesia Begins

Anesthesia is the single largest application segment, holding 37.1% of market revenue, and the reason is volume-driven and structural: an estimated 313 million surgical procedures are performed globally each year, according to research published in The Lancet, and nearly every one requiring general anesthesia depends on reliable airway access for ventilation and oxygenation. This is the least glamorous part of the market story and also its most durable — surgical volume doesn’t fluctuate with economic cycles the way discretionary healthcare spending sometimes does, and it’s structurally guaranteed to keep growing. A Lancet Oncology Commission report projects that by 2030, nearly 17.3 million cancer patients worldwide will need surgery for diagnosis, treatment, or palliative care alone, and roughly 80% of newly diagnosed cancer cases will require surgical intervention more than once over the course of treatment.

At this stage, infraglottic devices — endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes — lead product revenue at 33.0% share. These are the devices that secure the lower airway during mechanical ventilation, and their dominance reflects ICU and surgical infrastructure that has scaled globally alongside rising surgical volumes, particularly in markets like India, where private hospitals now perform over 2 million surgeries annually, a large share requiring general anesthesia and advanced airway support.

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The Difficult Airway — Where Laryngoscopes Are Winning

Not every intubation goes smoothly, and this is where the market’s fastest-growing product category shows up. Laryngoscopes are forecast to grow at 7.03% CAGR — faster than any other product segment — driven almost entirely by the shift from direct (conventional) laryngoscopes to video laryngoscopes, which give clinicians real-time visual confirmation during intubation rather than relying on direct line-of-sight alone. This matters most in exactly the cases where things are hardest: difficult airways, pediatric patients, and emergency intubations where the margin for error is thin.

Ambu A/S’s May 2025 launch of five new pediatric blades for its SureSight Connect video laryngoscopy system is a direct response to this specific clinical gap. As Dr. Christopher Ward of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia put it regarding the system: it gives clinicians the tools to manage everything from the tiniest neonates to the largest teenagers within one connected platform — a telling detail, because pediatric airway management has historically required a completely separate equipment inventory from adult care, and unifying that into one visualization platform is a genuine workflow improvement, not just an incremental product update.

The Emergency Department

Emergency medicine is the fastest-growing application segment, projected at 7.48% CAGR, and the driver here is different from the anesthesia story — it’s acute, unplanned demand rather than scheduled surgical volume. Rising rates of COPD and asthma-related emergency admissions, combined with broader increases in acute respiratory events, are pushing hospitals and EMS systems to invest in state-of-the-art airway equipment specifically for rapid, high-stakes intervention. This is also where infection-control design has become a genuine competitive differentiator rather than a regulatory checkbox: manufacturers are increasingly favoring single-use, disposable device designs precisely because emergency and ICU settings carry the highest risk of cross-contamination between patients, and reprocessing reusable devices under time pressure introduces exactly the kind of error risk hospitals are trying to engineer out of critical-care workflows.

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After Discharge — The Growing Homecare Chapter

This is the part of the patient journey most airway-management coverage skips entirely, and it’s also the fastest-growing end-use segment in the whole market, projected at 8.35% CAGR. An aging population combined with a broader healthcare shift toward home-based chronic disease management means patients with ongoing respiratory conditions increasingly need continuous airway support outside hospital walls, not just during acute episodes. Favorable reimbursement policies for home healthcare services are accelerating this further, giving families a financial incentive — not just a comfort incentive — to invest in portable airway management technology. Hospitals remain the largest end-use segment overall by a wide margin, but homecare’s growth trajectory suggests the center of gravity for chronic airway management is gradually shifting away from institutional settings, mirroring a pattern seen across several other medical device categories as remote and home-based care infrastructure matures.

What Regulation Is Doing Behind the Scenes

Every device along this patient journey — from OR to home — moves through the same regulatory gauntlet: FDA and EMA oversight covering device classification, biocompatibility, infection-control requirements, and Good Manufacturing Practice compliance. This raises production complexity and validation cost for manufacturers, but it’s also precisely why the shift toward single-use, disposable designs has accelerated — it’s often cheaper and lower-risk to engineer strict sterility compliance into a disposable product than to validate reusable-device reprocessing protocols across every clinical setting where the device might be used.

Regional Differences Along the Same Journey

North America leads with 38.5% of global revenue, underpinned by high surgical volume and stark disease-prevalence numbers — the CDC reports over 16 million Americans diagnosed with COPD and roughly 25 million living with asthma, a disease burden that alone justifies sustained device demand independent of surgical trends. Europe’s version of this story leans more heavily on infection-prevention policy, pushing single-use device adoption faster than most other regions. Asia Pacific is forecast to grow fastest at 7.75% CAGR, with China’s “Healthy China 2030” blueprint explicitly targeting hospital infrastructure and emergency-preparedness investment as national policy — meaning growth here is being pulled forward by government planning as much as by organic healthcare demand.

The Companies Building Each Link in the Chain

Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu A/S, BD, and Medline Industries anchor the competitive landscape. Recent moves map cleanly onto the journey above: Medline’s March 2024 acquisition of AG Cuffill technology addresses a specific, under-discussed risk — inaccurate endotracheal cuff pressure management, which can cause aspiration or ischemic injury — giving clinicians a compact, accurate way to monitor cuff pressure across both acute and pre-hospital settings. Verathon’s GlideScope Go 2, launched in 2023, extends video laryngoscopy specifically into urgent and critical-care environments where speed of setup matters as much as image quality.

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